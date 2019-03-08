E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Senior Cup, first round preview - tough clash for holders Achilles

PUBLISHED: 14:47 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 18 September 2019

Achilles celebrate winning the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

ACHILLES begin the defence of their Suffolk Senior Cup this weekend with a stiff task at home to Thurlow Nunn One LAKENHEATH.

The Ipswich-based club beat Cornard in an exciting final at Portman Road in May and will need to be at their best to beat a Lakenheath side who have only lost one league game so far this season and enjoyed a fine 1-0 win at March Town in midweek.

CORNARD, meanwhile will hope to go one better this season and face a tricky test at SIL Senior side CAPEL PLOUGH, in one of a number of fascinating first round ties.

New senior boys BILDESTON RANGERS have a home tie with an IPSWICH TOWN U18 side which should certainly draw a big crowd as the Ipswich youngsters pit their wits against a Rangers team who have started the season well.

HENLEY ATHLETIC are another with a fascinating clash, at home to Thurlow One HAVERHILL BOROUGH, who put up a good fight against Step 5 Hadleigh in the Vase last weekend, before losing 2-5.

COPLESTONIANS entertain BECCLES from the Anglian Combination Premier Division.

Beccles have only won one Combination game so far, while OLD NEWTON look to have a much stiffer task on their hands as they entertain WAVENEY, who are also in the same division as Beccles, the difference being Waveney are top and unbeaten.

LEISTON RESERVES entertain BRAMFORD UNITED at Victory Road, while there is a clash of Thurlow Reserve teams at King's Marsh, as AFC SUDBURY RES. entertain FELIXSTOWE & WALTON RES.

There's a trip up the A12 for FRAMLINGHAM TOWN, who should have too much for a BUNGAY TOWN side who are struggling in the Anglian Combination First Division, while DEBENHAM entertain BRANTHAM RESERVES.

In other games, NEEDHAM RESERVES entertain LEISTON ST MARGARETS, while there are all-SIL clashes at TRIMLEY RED DEVILS (v WESTERFIELD), CRANES (v EAST BERGHOLT), and BENHALL ST MARY (v BOURNE VALE).

KIRKLEY RESERVES are already through to round two after beating HAUGHLEY.

IPSWICH WANDERERS entertain CLAYDON on Friday night at Humber Doucy Lane.

