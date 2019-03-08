Bury Town hoping to stay sixth with a third straight win, at Great Wakering

Ollie Hughes fires home the winner during Bury Town's 2-1 win over Brentwood last weekend. Hughes should pass a fitness test to start at Great Wakering. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Bury Town, fresh from back-to-back wins over Barking (2-0 away) and Brentwood Town (2-1 at home), will be gunning for a hat-trick of successes at lower mid-table Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are back up to sixth in the Bostik North table, which is as high as they can finish, and it would certainly be a notable achievement if Ben Chenery’s men could stay in that sixth spot until the end of the season.

They have fellow Suffolk clubs Felixstowe & Walton United (same number of points) and AFC Sudbury (one point behind) breathing down their necks, so it promises to be an intriguing last three weekends of the campaign.

“We had a great win last weekend,” explained Chenery, with reference to the Ram Meadow win over Brentwood, secured thanks to a second-half brace by front-runner Ollie Hughes.

“It was a difficult game. We set out to play our normal style in the first half, but we had to adjust in the second half because it was a difficult pitch and they sat back behind the ball.

“That’s now back-to-back wins for us, which is great, and if we can win this weekend as well, then that will be three in a row.

“We are up to sixth, and we would love to stay in that position. There are some big clubs above us, in the top five, and we would love to finish just behind them.

“It will be progression on last season, showing that we are continuing to move in the right direction,” added Chenery, whose Bury side finished ninth in the Bostik North table last year, and 11th in 2016-17.

After tomorrow’s trip to Great Wakering, the Blues are at home to Grays Athletic next Saturday, before travelling to AFC Sudbury on Easter Monday and then finishing the season at home to play-off-bound Heybridge Swifts.

With regards team news, Chenery said: “Ryan Jolland is still out with his shoulder injury. He has ligament damage.

“Ollie Hughes is a slight doubt, but I’m sure he will be fine.

“I know all about playing at Great Wakering from my Canvey Island days (2001-06 as a player). It’s a long way to go and you feel like you are going to drop off into the water, it’s that far!

“They have been inconsistent but have had some good results,” added Chenery.