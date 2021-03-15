Gallery
Can you spot yourself in any of these classic Suffolk sporting photographs?
- Credit: Dave Kindred
Most of us played sport in some shape of form.
From football to swimming, darts to cricket, hockey to scrambling!
Sport gives us so many memories. So, if you like sport, why not head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories and add your old sporting favourite photographs.
Here are a flavour of what you can find on Suffolk Sporting Memories. Are you in any of these?
SUFFOLK MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM 1966
And with names... only surnames mind you!
SUFFOLK TEN-PIN BOWLING TEAM 1972
This photo was taken at the Ambassador Bowl, in London Road, Ipswich
BADMINTON, 1984
This photo was taken at Felixstowe, and is of final winners and runners-up. Are you here?
BURY ST EDMUNDS Rugby Union 1988
First XV
FOOTBALL - BT RESEARCH REPS 1988
This picture is of BT Research Reps winning the Inter-Firm Cup in 1988, with Ipswich Town legend Allan Hunter presenting the trophy.
And finally, while we don't expect you to be in it! This is one for all you Ipswich Witches fans....
IPSWICH WITCHES 1984... DOUBLE WINNERS
What a team this was!
And Nigel Flatman, front centre was racing in his now native Australia only recently. He's just turned 60!
FOR MORE SPORTING MEMORIES, head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories