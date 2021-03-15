Can you spot yourself in any of these classic Suffolk sporting photographs?

Gallery

Published: 10:00 AM March 15, 2021

The Ambassador Lanes was the first ten pin bowling centre to open in Ipswich in 1961. It was built on the site of a roller-skating rink in London Road. After the lanes were closed it became a DIY store. A Halfords store at the Suffolk Retail Park now stands close to the site. This picture is from August 1968. - Credit: Dave Kindred

Most of us played sport in some shape of form.

From football to swimming, darts to cricket, hockey to scrambling!

Sport gives us so many memories. So, if you like sport, why not head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories and add your old sporting favourite photographs.

Here are a flavour of what you can find on Suffolk Sporting Memories. Are you in any of these?





SUFFOLK MEN'S HOCKEY TEAM 1966

And with names... only surnames mind you!

The Suffolk men's hockey team pictured in October 1966. Back row (left to right) Moss, Forrest, Johnson, Slater, Shropshire and Hudson. Front row, Waters, Mayhew, Morton, Goodwin and Chapman. - Credit: Archant





SUFFOLK TEN-PIN BOWLING TEAM 1972

This photo was taken at the Ambassador Bowl, in London Road, Ipswich

Suffolk bowling team at Ambassador Bowling Alley, Ipswich, in April 1972 - Credit: Archant





BADMINTON, 1984

This photo was taken at Felixstowe, and is of final winners and runners-up. Are you here?

Badminton Finals at Felixstowe, March 1984 - Credit: Archant





BURY ST EDMUNDS Rugby Union 1988

First XV

Bury RFC first XV, September 1988 - Credit: Archant





FOOTBALL - BT RESEARCH REPS 1988

This picture is of BT Research Reps winning the Inter-Firm Cup in 1988, with Ipswich Town legend Allan Hunter presenting the trophy.

BT Research Reps winning the Inter-Firm Cup in 1988, with Ipswich Town legend Allan Hunter presenting the trophy. - Credit: Archant





And finally, while we don't expect you to be in it! This is one for all you Ipswich Witches fans....

IPSWICH WITCHES 1984... DOUBLE WINNERS

What a team this was!

DOUBLE JOY: The Witches won the League and Cup double for the second time in their history in 1984.Back row, left to right: John Berry (promoter), Jeremy Doncaster, Chris Shears (team manager), Billy Sanders. Front row, left to right: John Cook, Kai Niemi, Nigel Flatman, Richard Knight and Carl Blackbird - Credit: Archant

And Nigel Flatman, front centre was racing in his now native Australia only recently. He's just turned 60!





FOR MORE SPORTING MEMORIES, head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories