Three medals for Suffolk athletes at English Schools Championships

A quartet of Suffolk middle distance runners at the English Schools Championships, from left, Charlie Wakefield, James Peck, Lewis Sullivan and Dylan Marshall. Picture; TONY PAYNE Archant

Suffolk athletes were among the medals at the English Schools Champs, held in Birmingham. Carl Marston reports on a productive weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lewis Sullivan leads the way, tracked by eventual winner Joshua Blevins, in the final of the under-15 boys' 1,500m. Sullivan finished third. Picture: TONY PAYNE Lewis Sullivan leads the way, tracked by eventual winner Joshua Blevins, in the final of the under-15 boys' 1,500m. Sullivan finished third. Picture: TONY PAYNE

Suffolk athletes had a very successful weekend at the annual English Schools Track & Field Championships, held at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Three medals were won, silvers for Millie King and William Lamprell, and a bronze for Lewis Sullivan, all of them achieved in the youngest junior age category, which bodes will for future years.

Lamprell, a pupil at Framlingham College, won his silver medal in the junior boys' shot putt.

A member of Ipswich Harriers, Lamprell recorded a best of 14.28 metres to take second spot, finishing behind Donovan Capes, of Lincolnshire (14.94m), and ahead of third-placed William Saltmarsh (Devon) with 14.27m.

Lewis Sullivan sets the pace in the final of the 1,500m at the English Schools Championships in Birmingham. He led until the final 30 metres, before eventually finishing third. Lewis Sullivan sets the pace in the final of the 1,500m at the English Schools Championships in Birmingham. He led until the final 30 metres, before eventually finishing third.

Lamprell has a personal best of 14.92m, recorded at Cambridge in early June. Other summer highlights included winning the Suffolk Championships (14.29m at Ipswich), Suffolk Schools title (14.00m at Ipswich) and the Eastern Counties crown (14.55m at Cambridge).

It was a good competition for Suffolk, because Lamprell's team-mate Alastair Brown took fifth slot with 13.69m.

Sprinter Millie King claimed her silver medal in the junior girls' 200m. A pupil at East Bergholt, King won her heat in a superb personal best time of 24.85secs and then maintained her form to finish second in the final in 24.93, behind winner Success Eduan (Manchester) in 24.37. Ava Jones, of South Yorkshire, was third in 25.01.

King, of Ipswich Harriers, finished seventh in last year's final.

On the rostrum: Lewis Sullivan, far right, receives his bronze medal with winner Joshua Blevins (centre) and second-placed Dan Galloway On the rostrum: Lewis Sullivan, far right, receives his bronze medal with winner Joshua Blevins (centre) and second-placed Dan Galloway

Lewis Sullivan, meanwhile, was delighted with his medal but frustrated not to strike gold after an eventful final of the junior boys' 1,500m.

A dominant Sullivan, a pupil at Sybil Andrews Academy, crushed the opposition to win his heat in 4mins 15.11secs on Friday night.

Fellow Suffolk athletes James Peck (third in his heat in 4:19.45, behind Sullivan) and Elliot Gladwell (fourth in his heat in 4;21.09) also qualified for Saturday's final.

Just as in his heat, so Sullivan hit the front from the start in the final and remained in pole position until he was overhauled during the last 30 metres.

Will Lamprell, of Framlingham College, who won a silver medal in the junior boys' shot at the English Schools event Will Lamprell, of Framlingham College, who won a silver medal in the junior boys' shot at the English Schools event

Gold went to Joshua Blevins (Northumberland) in 4:07.64 with Daniel Galloway (Shropshire) snatching silver in 4:08.53 and Sullivan hanging on for third in 4:10.31. Sullivan has a PB of 4:08.77, set recently at Watford.

You may also want to watch:

Colchester & Tendring AC's Henry Dover (Essex) was fourth in 4:12.98, while Peck took seventh in 4:15.47 and Gladwell eighth with 4:17.94.

"I'm happy with the medal. It was a great race, and a great weekend, and I see it as a learning curve for me," explained Sullivan, of Saint Edmund Pacers.

"I won my heat by a big margin, which was a confidence booster, and I decided to do the same in the final by taking the lead straight away. I stayed there for virtually the whole race, but I could sense Josh (Blevins) was with me during the last 800m. I could hear him breathing down my neck, but I still felt good until my legs suddenly began to feel very heavy, with the build up of lactic acid.

"It was tough, with two going past me, but I will learn from this," added Sullivan, who won the English Schools Cross Country title in March.

Other Suffolk highlights included a fifth spot for Ruby Vinton in the final of the junior girls' 1,500m. Vinton, of Woodbridge School, won her heat with an excellent run of 4:41.91.

Competing in the bottom end of her age group, against many girls a year older than her, Vinton clocked 4:39.27 for fifth in the final, behind winner Holly Weedall (Cheshire) in 4:34.66.

Michael Van Haren was fifth in the intermediate boys' discus (44.50m), as was Oliver Graham in the senior boy's hammer (58:85m).

Results

Suffolk athletes at English Schools Champs:

Junior boys: W Lamprell (shot) 2nd, 14.28m; A Brown (shot) 5th, 13.69; L Sullivan (1,500m) 1st in heat, 4:15.11, 3rd in final, 4:10.31; J Peck (1,500m) 3rd in heat, 4:19.45, 7th in final, 4:15.47; Elliot Gladwell (1,500m) 4th in heat, 4:21;09, 8th in final, 4:17.94; O Hitchcock (800m) 4th in heat, 2:11.09; R Marsh (800m) 7th in heat, 2:15.16; Fazil Ahyol (high jump) 15th, 1.59m.

Junior girls: Millie King (200m) 1st in heat, 24.85secs, 2nd in final, 24.93; E Cann (100m), 4th in heat, 12.33, 6th in semi, 13.04; Ruby Vinton (1,500m), 1st in heat, 4:41.91, 5th in final, 4:39.27; Charlotte Graham (discus) 10th in 25.78m; Zion Ateba (high jump) 13th in 1.65m; Mia Edwards (discus) 12th in 23.95m, Sasha Wilson (javelin) 14th in 30.20m; Olivia Hyndman (javelin) 6th in 37.63m.

Intermediate boys: Charlie Wakefield (1,500m), 10th in heat, 4:09.87; Michael Van Haren (discus) 5th in 44.50m; Jack Fayers (long jump) 12 in pool, 6.01m; Albie Willett (javelin) 15th in 46.52m.

Intermediate girls: Holly Fisher (1,500m steeplechase) 13th in 5:25.53; Skye Barrow (200m) 4th in heat, 25.94; Lonarra Youngs (100m) 2nd in heat, 12.44, 7th in semi, 12.41; Eleanor Pilkington (shot) 14th in 11.44m. Relay team 3rd in heat 49.16.

Senior boys: Cameron Bailey (200m) 2nd in heat, 22.18secs, 7th in final, 21.99; Oliver Graham (hammer) 5th in 58.85m; Thomas Mitson (javelin) 7th in 52.10m; Matt Snowden (2,000m steeplechase) 9th in 6:36.04; Nathan Goddard (1,500m) 8th in heat, 4:10.63.