Wins for Seb Anthony and Jo Andrews at Broome

Seb Anthony, who won the second race in the Suffolk Winter Cross Country League at Broome. Picture: SHARON EAMES ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Seb Anthony, back for the winter's break from his studies at Queens University in North Carolina, United States, won the second race in the Suffolk Winter League held recently at Broome, near Woodbridge.

Tess Andrews (left), finished sixth in the junior race at Broome, while and Jo Andrews was first lady in the senior event. Picture: KEN HURST Tess Andrews (left), finished sixth in the junior race at Broome, while and Jo Andrews was first lady in the senior event. Picture: KEN HURST

Anthony, an 800m and 1,500m specialist on the track, led home a big field of 408 senior runners in 24mins 55secs, over a 4.7-mile course, in the colours of West Suffolk AC.

Twenty seconds behind in second spot was Tom Henson, of Saint Edmund Pacers - the Bury club are currently leading the team rankings.

Connor Whiting, of Ipswich Harriers, was third in 25:34, followed by Waveney Valley AC's Dominic Oliver (25:49) and Bungay Black Dog's David Sparshott (26:05) in fourth and fifth respectively. Oliver was a runner-up to James Pettersson at the first race, held at Framlingham in November.

Tom Hale, another of the strong contingent from the Pacers, was four seconds behind in sixth.

The experienced Jo Andrews, an over-45 veteran from Bungay Black Dog, was 29th overall and the first lady in 28:31. Teenager Maddie Jordan-Lee, of Stowmarket Striders, was 35 seconds behind in second spot.

There was a gap of nearly a minute to third-placed Anna O'Hare (Haverhill RC) and Millie Jordan-Lee, Maddie's twin sister, who was fourth.

Jessie Gooderham was the Pacers' leading female finisher in fifth. There were also top 10 finishes for her Pacers team-mates Cath Jeffery (seventh) and Katie King (ninth), while Emilie Wix (Saxons) was sixth.

In the team section, the Pacers lead the way with a total of 6,777 points, after two races. They are 208 points clear of second-placed Framlingham Flyers (6,569) with Lowestoft RR (6,506) in third and Stowmarket Striders in fourth (6,4,65).

In the junior 2.1K race at Broome, Bungay BD's Joseph Smith led home a field of 81 from Ipswich Harriers' Fred Adams and Pacers' Sam Burkitt.

Haverhill RC's Ben Phillips was fourth overall and the first under-15, and West Suffolk's Rowan Shearer was first under-13.

Pacers' Verity Valentine was the first girl and first under-13, with Harriers' Francesca Mann second overall and first under-15.

Under-13 athletes Beth Wilson (Thetford) and Bella Taylor (West Suffolk) were third and fourth, ahead of under-15 Ffion Aston (Harriers) in fifth and Tess Andrews (Bungay) in sixth.

In the junior team sections, Ipswich Harriers (573 points) are first in the girls' half, ahead of West Suffolk (543), while Bungay Black Dog (562) lead the boys' half from Ipswich Harriers (554).

The third race is at Haughley Park, Stowmarket, on Sunday, January 19.