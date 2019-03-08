Suffolk enjoy remarkable success at English Schools Cross Country Championships

Lewis Sullivan celebrates winning the English Schools Cross Country Championships,held at Leeds on Saturday. Picture: ALISTAIR DICK Archant

Suffolk’s junior boys’ team had a remarkable day at the annual English Schools Cross Country Championships, held at a very wet and windy Leeds yesterday.

Incredibly, Suffolk filled four of the top eight places, led home by Lewis Sullivan, who was crowned champion.

In addition to Sullivan’s terrific individual victory, there was an excellent third spot from Ben Peck, a seventh place for brother James Peck, and an eighth position for Oliver Hitchcock.

The top eight in each age category will go on to represent England Schools at the annual Home Countries International, to be staged in Dublin this coming weekend, which means that Suffolk will have four representatives in the junior boys’ team.

It is very unusual for any county to have four runners in any one team, but for a county of Suffolk’s small size it is a superb achievement.

- A full report, results and pictures will appear in the ‘East Anglian Daily Times’ later this week.