Sunday league footballers hold open top bus parade to celebrate double success

Sunday league team Duckpond FC parade through the streets of Harwich on the open top bus Picture: DUCKPOND FC Archant

An Essex Sunday league football team celebrated winning the league and cup double in style with an open top bus parade.

Duckpond FC celebrate their league and cup double success Picture: DUCKPOND FC Duckpond FC celebrate their league and cup double success Picture: DUCKPOND FC

Duckpond FC, formed in Harwich, were crowned champions of the Colchester District Sunday League with only one defeat during the season.

The club also picked up the Fowler Memorial Cup following a win over Harts FC, and marked the achievement by hiring a double decker bus which made its way through the streets of Harwich on Saturday.

Duckpond also had a banner printed for the bus, which read: "We conquered all of Essex, we're never gonna stop. Allez, Allez, Allez".

It's the third time the club have celebrated in this manner, with previous open top bus parades in 2013 and 2014.

The team celebrate in style Picture: DUCKPOND FC The team celebrate in style Picture: DUCKPOND FC

The club formed in 2011 and is named after Cox's Pond in Harwich.