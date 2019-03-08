Sunday league footballers hold open top bus parade to celebrate double success
PUBLISHED: 20:30 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:51 16 June 2019
An Essex Sunday league football team celebrated winning the league and cup double in style with an open top bus parade.
Duckpond FC, formed in Harwich, were crowned champions of the Colchester District Sunday League with only one defeat during the season.
The club also picked up the Fowler Memorial Cup following a win over Harts FC, and marked the achievement by hiring a double decker bus which made its way through the streets of Harwich on Saturday.
Duckpond also had a banner printed for the bus, which read: "We conquered all of Essex, we're never gonna stop. Allez, Allez, Allez".
It's the third time the club have celebrated in this manner, with previous open top bus parades in 2013 and 2014.
The club formed in 2011 and is named after Cox's Pond in Harwich.