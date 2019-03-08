Sunday Snap: A sad reminder of titanic battles past, Holy's big bed and smelling what Norwood is cooking

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson both scored braces at Bolton while Tomas Holy (inset) kept a clean sheet. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Andy Warren looks back at the week that was for Ipswich Town, ending with a 5-0 victory at Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flynn Downes under pressure at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Flynn Downes under pressure at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

A sad sight

In many ways it was a lose/lose situation for Ipswich Town yesterday. They were expected to win and anything less would have been a disaster, while emerging with victory will gain minimal credit (even though the performance was good) due to the standard of opposition.

It's sad to see the situation Bolton find themselves in, particularly when you think back to the titanic battles these two clubs enjoyed around the turn of the millennium.

What was the Reebok Stadium was a hotbed in those days, packed to the rafters and cheering on their side in big play-off games against George Burley's Ipswich.

But this was a completely different atmosphere, for a game played out in front of a little over 5,000 fans. That's the lowest for a league game in the history of the stadium.

The home crowd supported their side throughout and had moments where they created noise that made you forget large sections of the ground were empty.

But overall the atmosphere was more akin to a pre-season friendly.

'Professional' was the word used by Lambert to describe his side's performance and he is absolutely right. Job done, move on, nothing more.

Hopefully the situation at Bolton, and indeed just down the road at Bury, is sorted soon. The staff and fans of both clubs deserve better.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!!



NORWOOD BATTERS IT STRAIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE AND TOWN LEAD! pic.twitter.com/UOcCmvrf6t — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 24, 2019

Smelling what Norwood's cooking

I promise James Norwood's wrestling goal celebration GIFs won't feature every week, but this one deserves a mention.

Last weekend's Stone Cold Steve Austin celebration, following his goal at Peterborough, in which the Town striker smashed two beer cans over his head and poured them into his mouth, was viewed more than 1.3million times from the club's Twitter account and travelled around the world.

He's been at it again.

This weekend's homage to The Rock, where he performed his trademark People's Elbow move, was again a social media hit but it's spread so much further than that.

The WWE, where The Rock made his name, picked up on the video and shared it with their 10m followers before publishing a story on their official website.

"Congrats on the big win Ipswich Town. We can definitely smell (and appreciate) what they have been cooking," the article ended.

Who knows what he has in store for his next goal.

James Norwood celebrates his penalty conversion at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood celebrates his penalty conversion at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

An eye for goal

We've found the answer to why Norwood missed his penalty at Peterborough last weekend.

The striker has this week been told he needs to wear glasses and proudly shared the fact on social media, even joking this may have been the cause of his spot-kick failure.

He certainly made no mistake yesterday, putting his foot firmly through the ball and lashing into the net.

Running battle

On the subject of Norwood and penalties, I think we're going to have to get used to the striker and Alan Judge 'negotiating' over who should take penalties and free-kicks.

There was a discussion over who should take the Ipswich spot kick, with Norwood (this is his last mention, I promise) grabbing the ball immediately as he looked to put things right, waving away Judge's advances.

A few minutes later the striker wanted to take a free-kick from the edge of the box, but Judge pulled rank there. That seems a fair compromise.

The two clearly get on well and combined superbly for the fifth of the afternoon, with Judge's sumptuous pass which took out the entire Bolton backline a thing of beauty.

Harry Wright pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat to Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS Harry Wright pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat to Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Another near miss

There was another near miss at Playford Road this week. No, not another attempt to mow down Emyr Huws in the car park - this incident happened during Town Under 23s' game with Leeds.

Irish defender Barry Cotter did well to get across and clear a ball played into the channel during the second period, with the Irishman firmly seeing the ball into touch.

As the ball flew through the rows of fans behind the railings it was oh so close to hitting a buggy containing a young child. Cotter was relieved, perhaps even more so when he discovered the baby in question was the month-old daughter of goalkeeper Harry Wright, who himself breathed a huge sigh of relief between the sticks.

Richard Wright's a grandfather. Let that sink in.

No doubt she will be an excellent goalkeeper, too. It clearly runs in the family.

Town Manager Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd Town Manager Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture Pagepix Ltd

An invader

Ipswich Town celebrate first time fans at Portman Road these days, handing out certificates, and that's a great innovation. Attending your first football match is a special occasion.

They get their name read out by master of ceremonies Rob Chandler, too, adding another memorable moment to the debut-maker's evening.

Hopefully 'Mike Literus' enjoyed his first time at the home of the Blues.

Those who noticed when the name was read out at half-time in the AFC Wimbledon game certainly raised a smile.

Holy's Happy Hour(s)

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is a happy man at the moment. He's clearly loving life at his new home and that's great to see.

If you need evidence of this, just watch the above video. I challenge you not to smile. He really is a lovely man, a gentle giant, if you will.

Holy was on media duties prior to the Wimbledon win and, when conversation inevitably moved on to his height (if you aren't aware, he's 6ft 9inch) he was asked how big his bed is. This seems like the right place to share his answer.

"I have a super king size bed but it is still not as big as the one I had back home. That one was 2.2 metres (7ft 2ins) long and I had to wait a month to have it specially made for me.

"There is a nice story my girlfriend told me because I ordered my bed from IKEA and I was at training when the guy delivered it to my apartment.

"She opened the door and he asked her if there might be a mistake with the order. He was worried he had got it wrong, but she assured him it was correct and said 'If you saw my boyfriend you would never ask again'."