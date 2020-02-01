Sunday Snap: Norris and Holy, Szmodics the magic man and ex-Blue Berra breaking all the rules

Ipswich Town were beaten 4-1 by Peterborough United yesterday. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Welcome to the Sunday Snap, where we take a look at the events surrounding Ipswich Town's 4-1 home loss to Peterborough United.

Ivan Toney gives Peterborough the lead from the penalty spot. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ivan Toney gives Peterborough the lead from the penalty spot. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An impossible job

Forget Graham Taylor and the documentary which followed him during England's qualifying campaign for 1994 World Cup. Forget trying to tickle yourself or trying to convince Colonel Sanders to reveal his secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

The real impossible job is trying to successfully compose an edition of the Sunday Snap in the aftermath of as disappointing a defeat as the Blues suffered yesterday.

This column is supposed to be looking at the 'lighter side of matchday' of course, so here goes.

Luke Woolfenden in a battle with Ivan Toney. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden in a battle with Ivan Toney. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Band of brothers

Never underestimate the power of the Goalkeepers Union.

Will Norris will have wanted the ground to open up in front of him after his error gifted Peterborough their second goal of the afternoon which, sadly, you never really felt confident of Ipswich recovering from. The tone was set.

He had a nervous moment a few minutes later when he spilled a cross but, on the whole, he recovered well despite calls for understudy Tomas Holy coming from the terraces. He'll be the first to say he should have put the ball into the stand, though.

Kayden Jackson at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

In Holy he has a friend and vital support, which was in evidence at both half-time and full-time when the Czech goalkeeper was quick to speak with his team-mate. The respect between the two of them is real and has stood them in good stead during this campaign.

Holy's not averse to attempted 'chops' around onrushing forwards, either. They look great when they come off but are disastrous when they don't. Rewind back to the opening day of the season when Holy took far too long on the ball in the dying minutes of the win at Burton, with his kick charged down and just about dropping wide of the post as your heart skipped a beat or two. Goalkeepers' mistakes are always amplified. Fortunately it didn't cost Ipswich as dearly on that particular occasion as it did this.

The spotlight will certainly be on Lambert's decision on who to start in goal ahead of the game with Sunderland, which the Town boss says he will be making during the week once he's analysed the game.

Land of the giants

On the subject of the Goalkeepers Union, there was a meeting between two of its biggest members before yesterday's game.

Holy, who of course stands 6ft 9inch tall, shared a warm embrace with Peterborough deputy Aaron Chapman, who himself is just an inch shorter.

Both are on the list of the world's 10 tallest goalkeepers It's not clear if, where or when they hold their annual convention.

Flynn Downes pictured after Town had conceded their third. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes pictured after Town had conceded their third. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Fact of the day

Yesterday's game saw captain Luke Chambers make his 330th league appearance for Ipswich Town.

That's exactly as many as he made during his time as a Northampton and Nottingham Forest player combined.

Christophe Berra signed for Dundee on deadline day and will wear the No.7 shirt. Picture: DUNDEEFC Christophe Berra signed for Dundee on deadline day and will wear the No.7 shirt. Picture: DUNDEEFC

The magic man

Sammie Szmodics put in an excellent display in front of plenty of friends and family during this game, as they made the short journey up the A12 from Colchester.

The former U's man was busy throughout, a constant pest, had real quality on the ball and took Peterborough's fourth goal superbly having earlier forced the mistake from Norris to tap home.

He would certainly have been keen on a loan move to the Blues had it been one the club explored further than their initial conversations last month, but he's clearly enjoying his football since moving to London Road. That's four goals in his last three games now. HIs first appearance at Portman Road will be a memorable one.

My favourite moment of his game (you have to try and appreciate good displays by the opposition)? Not the goal, or any of his threatening attacking moments.

No, it was the incident where he tried to pick up some of the referee's Magic Spray off the turf with his hands and draw a line in front of him, after being accused of being too close to an Ipswich free-kick at the end of the first half.

A disgrace

I'm a big Christophe Berra fan. He has possibly been my favourite Ipswich Town player to warch during my time covering the club. I love his commitment, his grit, his classy defending and his willingness to knock his front teeth out in the pursuit of winning the ball.

But he's let me down, big time.

After being sent into exile by Hearts towards the end of 2019 he joined Dundee in deadline day. Good news.

Sadly, though, he's wearing the No.7 shirt Dens Park. Surely they're not planning on playing him as a winger?

Centre-backs can't wear No.7 and deep down he will know that. That's all kinds of wrong. A real shame.

Organised chaos

While waiting to interview the Ipswich players after games I take a seat in the front row of the South Stand where I, usually, end up combining the compilation of my player ratings with watching the away players warm down before jumping on the coach to head home.

Usually these are led by coaches, who put the unused subs and those who didn't get many minutes through shuttle runs and other drills, but Peterborough did things differently.

Their coaches left their players to their own devices but with a list of instructions to be completed before they could head home.

There was much confusion as the previously mentioned Chapman, Mo Eisa, Josh Knight, Rhys Bennett and Ricky Jade-Jones regularly forgot they had been told to do and seemed to freestyle.

To their credit, though, they did try and follow their instructions and got through plenty of work before hitting the showers.