Sunday Snap: A few new faces, a wardrobe change and Ipswich Town's very own Piano Man

Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Andy Warren takes a look back at the first few days of Ipswich Town's tour of Germany after the 3-2 loss to Paderborn in Delbruck.

Andre Dozzell in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Andre Dozzell in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Star man

The Blues' best attacking outlet was Andre Dozzell.

The first 10 minutes of the game consisted of the young England international delivering a series of good balls into the box from set-pieces, while he continued to create openings with angled balls and clever passes during his 45 minutes on the field.

He operated in a deeper midfield role alongside Cole Skuse, where he was able to pull the strings behind Teddy Bishop.

Finding the 20-year-old's best position and getting him to tick will be a major plus for Paul Lambert this season.

Could have done more

The first game of pre-season is not the time to be picking at players' fault, really, but this section has to be included because it's a Sunday Snap staple.

There was rust on display in Delbruck, particularly in the first-half when Paderborn's stronger line-up was on show.

The Ipswich defence was caught napping on a few occasions, with their Bundesliga opponents taking advantage.

There were a few individual errors too.

But it's pre-season, with new combinations bedding in, so that is to be expected.

Kayden Jackson scored from the spot against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Kayden Jackson scored from the spot against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Under the radar

A few more players who performed well…

Kayden Jackson led the line in the second half and did well, linking up with Danny Rowe on a handful of occasions and later winning a penalty which he converted himself.

Teddy Bishop combined well with Dozzell, Emyr Huws looked comfortable on his return and young midfielder Armando Dobra showed flashes of what he can do on the left wing.

Cole Skuse also impressed at the base of midfield alongside Judge. He's come back from the summer break with a freshness that was missing during the second half of last season, as he battled the effects of knee surgery.

Also a word for Tristan Nydam, who performed well at the slightly unfamiliar position of left back.

Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, James Norwood, Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan watch on during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, James Norwood, Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan watch on during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing men

The above picture of James Norwood, Alan Judge, Jon Nolan, Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears sat on the sidelines is a glimpse of what's to come at Ipswich Town.

That's the man signed to score the goals, the creator in chief, the link man in midfield, the consensus pick of Paul Hurst's summer signings from a year ago and last season's top scorer.

An exciting prospect once they are all fit and raring to go.

Bailey Clements in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Bailey Clements in action during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Introducing

Many Ipswich fans will not have seen Armando Dobra and Bailey Clements in action before.

The young duo secured professional contracts during last season but have yet to appear in the senior side in competitive games.

Both will be pleased to have secured their places on this tour and both did their cause no harm in this game.

Dobra is a buzzing midfield playmaker who can play in a variety of roles; hassling opponents and possessing good quality. He showed that in this game, causing his opponent trouble on the left side during the first period.

Clements is primarily a left-back but played on the left of midfield on this occasion as he filled the gap left by injuries to Gwion Edwards and Alan Judge and the need to play Jordan Roberts up front due to the fact James Norwood's Ipswich career is not yet up and running.

Both are surely still a significant way short of being in Lambert's thinking for his first-team but the potential is there.

Important news. Paul Lambert has gone full Pulis in Germany. #itfc pic.twitter.com/j6Y6qfktPC — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) July 5, 2019

Lambert's cap

Paul Lambert's black Hugo Boss jumper and white shirt combo was a staple of last season but things could be about to change.

There was a notable addition to his training ground wardrobe on Friday, with the Town boss adding a blue cap featuring the club crest to his ensemble.

Whether this was inspired by Jurgen Klopp, given the Blues flew into old stomping ground Dortmund on Friday, who knows.

Or maybe Tony Pulis is the Town manager's muse.

It was notable by its absence on the touchline in Delbruck, as the Town boss went for a more casual tracksuit as part of his pre-season attire.

Toto Nsiala, a man of many talents...



#ITFC pic.twitter.com/K4rt4MlFah — IPSWICH TOWN FANS (@IpswichTownFans) July 5, 2019

Toto the key man

Toto Nsiala is clearly a very interesting man.

Born in DR Congo, raised in Liverpool, sends money home to an orphanage, spent time travelling and playing football in Vietnam, has dealt with anger issues and missed out on an Everton debut because he forgot his shin pads.

But now we can add 'piano player' to the list.

There's clearly not a lot to do at the Blues' remote training base in Herzlake, but gathering around a piano to listen to the defender's work on the keys would have passed away some time.

To be fair, he's actually pretty good.

Flynn Downes pictured during the first pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Flynn Downes pictured during the first pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Blue is the colour, thankfully

Tomas Holy wasn't the only 'first Ipswich Town appearance-maker' during this game.

The Blues wore their new home strip for the first time, with the latest shirt off the adidas production line being well-received since it's launch in May. That's probably down to their choice of models at the launch event.

Paderborn also wear blue (with black) but opted to wear a striking yellow third strip, which is just as well given the dark red and navy of Town's 'Barcelona' away kit would have been deemed to be clashing with the hosts' home colours.

That could have meant Ipswich's 2019/20 season began in last season's orange away strip, which has been kept on as a home kit.

And nobody would have wanted that.

A good switch

This game was originally due to be played at Cronsbachstadion in Steinhegen on the outskirts of Bielefeld but was moved to Laumeskamp in Delbruck just two weeks before kick-off.

And that's just as well.

We visited the original ground on Friday, and let's just say the eventual stadium was an upgrade.

The vibe in Steinhagen was good and the Bratwurst barbeque a wonderful sight, but the venue resembled Northgate Sports Centre with the addition of some very rusty goalposts.

Delbruck was different, with the ground the perfect size for the contest and offering good facilities for both sets of fans to mingle, enjoy a few drinks and devour some German sausage.