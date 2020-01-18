Sunday Snap: Norwood Day, warm-up fun, Norris's wardrobe and a glimpse of Georges Santos's flat

James Norwood back at his former club Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 at Prenton Park yesterday. Andy Warren looks back at some of the events surrounding the game.

James Norwood poses with home fans at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix James Norwood poses with home fans at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Norwood Day

Yes, James Norwood will be disappointed not to have started his first return to his former club, but the striker still clearly enjoyed his day back at Prenton Park.

It was a surprise to see him only named among the substitutes, with Paul Lambert commenting afterwards that he 'was a bit off it', but he didn't seem overly concerned as he laughed and joked with team-mates when they inspected the much-discussed Prenton Park surface upon their arrival at the ground.

He was the same during the warm-up, where he proceeded to find the net regularly during shooting practice before taking his seat on the bench.

He was booed and applauded in equal measure by the home fans when he ran out to warm up, before a smattering of boos were the most audible when he did eventually come on after 72 minutes.

He had the last laugh, though, when he played the most beautiful of passes through to Kayden Jackson to score the winning goal before being mobbed by captain Luke Chambers in celebration.

He clearly enjoyed catching up with old team-mates and club staff and could be found in the Tranmere Rovers Social Club an hour after the full-time whistle enjoying a drink, before moving on to the boardroom.

The Ipswich players come out onto the sand covered pitch at Tranmere Rovers to warm up. Picture Pagepix The Ipswich players come out onto the sand covered pitch at Tranmere Rovers to warm up. Picture Pagepix

Warm-up special

Lots of fun things happen during the warm-up. So here's two.

Firstly, fair play to Alan Judge for checking on a group of fans he hit with a stray shot during shooting practice, with the Irishman taking the time to wave up into the back of the away end.

And on the subject of shooting practice, the Blues' third choice goalkeeper usually takes his place between the sticks when the Ipswich players take their shots on goal.

Usually that man has been Adam Przybek this season, but with the youngster not on this particular trip, coach Jimmy Walker took his place.

Walker is an excellent coach and a good guy who has clearly done great things with the Ipswich Town goalkeepers this season. He had a brilliant playing career, largely with Walsall and also with West Ham but, and I'm sure Jimmy would agree with me on this one, his best days are behind him. (I would use a laughing emoji here if our website allowed such fun and games).

You never lose it, though, and the 46-year-old proved his class with a couple of decent saves.

Will Niorris's full range of goalkeeping kits. Picture: ARCHANT Will Niorris's full range of goalkeeping kits. Picture: ARCHANT

New suits!

We've now seen the full extent of the Ipswich Town goalkeeping wardrobe.

This wasn't the first airing of the Blues yellow keepers kit, bit Will Norris did stick out particularly vividly amongst the gloomy weather and muddy pitch.

The home kit is grey with the official back-up lime green, then there's this yellow effort.

So which do you prefer? I have my own opinions, but I'd like to know yours...

An own goal

Within seconds of the Ipswich Town fans chanting 'going down, going down, going down' at their relegation-threatened opponents for the first time, the hosts took the lead.

It probably had more to do with the wrongful throw-in retake, a subsequently-awarded free-kick, an excellent cross and a powerful header than it did the excellent travelling Town fans' wrongly-timed chants.

They had the last laugh, though, with the Blues turning the game around to inflict defeat on a Tranmere side now in the relegation zone.

Georges Santos used to live in this flat near Prenton Park. Picture: ANDY WARREN Georges Santos used to live in this flat near Prenton Park. Picture: ANDY WARREN

Your house is my house

Remember former Ipswich defender Georges Santos?

The centre-back was no frills and no nonsense on the pitch and a gentle giant off it, just as he was when he stepped off the plane and became a Tranmere player in the summer of 1998.

When he arrived I'm reliably informed he moved into a flat above a well-regarded Italian restaurant close to Prenton Park, which was visible from the press box.

So here's a picture of Villa Venezia and said flat. Enjoy.

Cheeky Luke

Full marks for trying, Mr Garbutt.

The left-back went down in the box and had legitimate penalty appeals waved away by the referee, but when goalkeeper Scott Davies placed the ball down to take his goal kick, the Ipswich Town man tried to emulate his inner Dion Dublin.

It looked as if he was waiting to sneak up on the goalkeeper and turn the ball into the net, just like the former striker did for Coventry against Newcastle all those years ago.

He'd have done well to get that one past the officials, though.

Song of the week

A return for this ever-popular (we've done it once) feature of the Snap.

This week's effort is something of a cheat, because I've gone for the entirety of 'The Beach' soundtrack. That's Moby, New Order, Faithless... All Saints.

It's of course in homage to the efforts of the Ipswich players on the sandy Prenton Park surface as, for the second time in a week, they mastered far from desirable conditions.

The Beach is an underrated piece of Leonardo DI Caprio's film history and is a good example of what having too much of a good thing (a Thai paradise and lots of drugs) can ultimately do to you (lose your mind, destroy friendships).

And that's why, despite initial disappointment, I'm glad Ipswich are out of the hedonistic rollercoaster which is the EFL Trophy.