Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Sunderland

Jack Lankester celebrates his first half goal at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to Sunderland this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kayden Jackson back in the starting eleven at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Kayden Jackson back in the starting eleven at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tomas Holy

Aside from picking the ball out of the net on two occasions, the Ipswich Town goalkeeper had very little to do in this game. He caught a couple of tough balls in the box and was vocal throughout. 6

Luke Chambers

Another solid display from the skipper as he defended strongly, not allowing wing-back Denver Hume to get away down his side and blocking everything coming his way. His contribution in an attacking sense wasn’t as high as has been the case this season but he was still able to get some nice passes away. 7

Tomas Holy is sent the wrong way for a late second half penalty against Ipswich at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Tomas Holy is sent the wrong way for a late second half penalty against Ipswich at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Toto Nsiala

The big centre-half was the beneficiary of team-mate Woolfenden’s self-isolation period and looked solid enough on his return to the side with some big-headed clearances inside the box. That continued into the second half as he continued to play well, before then heading the ball clear late on and hitting Mark McGuinness on the arm. Both centre-halves were hugely unfortunate with that incident. 7

Mark McGuinness

The Arsenal loanee had a tough start to this game as he slipped for Charlie Wyke’s opening goal, allowing the big striker to get in behind the Town defence to finish, while also having a few further difficult moments as his raw edges showed. He deserves credit for his response, though, with some thundering tackles as he battled away with Wyke. Hugely unfortunate to give away the penalty which proved the difference. 6

Stephen Ward

The Irishman desperately tried to get back into position for Wyke’s goal but wasn’t able to, after McGuinness’ slip caught him out. Got forward a little more after Jack Lankester’s equaliser and continued to do so after the break. 6

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell’s night ended early after he was adjudged to have taken down Grant Leadbitter with a dangerous tackle, as the Ipswich midfielder went to ground under pressure himself as he contested possession in midfield. He and his team-mates looked both perplexed and angered, with Dozzell seemingly in shock as he left the field. Prior to his sending off he had some good moments on the ball and put in some decent tackles. 6

Teddy Bishop jumps for the ball with Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Teddy Bishop jumps for the ball with Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop

For the third successive game the central midfielder looked the most likely creative force for the Blues, with his ability to get on the ball, turn and run causing the Sunderland defence problems, particularly after the break. Such was his danger that the Black Cats resorted to chopping him down before he was able to reach their territory. 8

Jack Lankester

Started in a central midfield role in this one and looked comfortable on the ball throughout but unable to impact the game high enough up the pitch. That was until his excellent equaliser as he pulled the ball out with his first touch and then lashed a shot back across goal and into the net off the far post. Was the provoker of muted penalty appeals at the start of the second period before having a really good chance just past the hour mark, as he chested down Alan Judge’s cross and fired over the top. 7

Teddy Bishop goes for the ball at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Teddy Bishop goes for the ball at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge

The Irishman was used wide on the right and worked hard throughout, with his most notable impact seeing him feed a beautiful cross from the right for Lankester to fire over the top. Took up positions centrally, as well as wide to try and get into the play. 6

Gwion Edwards

The first half an hour of this game was a frustrating one for the Welshman as he lost possession cheaply on a number of occasions, before providing a real moment of quality before the break as he collected possession, beat his man and cut the ball back excellently for Lankester to finish. His second half was a quiet one, with the majority of his attempts to run at his man ended early by Sunderland fouls. 6

Andre Dozzell is shown the red card for his foul on Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Andre Dozzell is shown the red card for his foul on Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

Due to a combination of injury and a positive coronavirus test, this was the striker’s first league start of the season, which he took a while to truly get into despite no shortage of effort and some good runs to close Sunderland players down. He grew into the game once Town were level, forcing Sunderland mistakes before being replaced by Oli Hawkins. 6

Oli Hawkins (for Jackson, 75)

The big striker got the final 15 minutes of this game from the bench and put himself about during his time on the field, without being able to force the issue. 6

Andre Dozzell can't believe he has been adjudged to have fouled Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Andre Dozzell can't believe he has been adjudged to have fouled Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Keanan Bennetts (for Lankester, 89)

On for the final few minutes of the game but wasn’t able to get involved. n/a