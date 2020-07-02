Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Sunderland and Oxford linked to Edwards

Ipswich Town's Gwion Edwards has been linked with a move to Sunderland or Oxford United Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Sunderland and Oxford United are tracking Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards, it has been reported.

Football Insider claims that the League One rivals are ‘big admirers’ of the Welshman, who played 35 games for Town last season, scoring twice.

The Blues took the option to extend his deal at Portman Road for a further year last month.

Edwards arrived at Ipswich in the summer of 2018 as part of the Paul Hurst revolution, signing from Peterborough for £700,000.

Speaking on March 13, the day football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Edwards said: “I’m settled here and would like to stay. My ambition is to play again in the Championship and I know the club want to get back there as soon as they can too.

“There hasn’t been any talk yet about it. We’ve just been concentrating on the games and we’ll deal with the contract situation nearer the time. The club have the one-year option and I think they have until the third Saturday in May, or something like that, to decide if they want to trigger it.”