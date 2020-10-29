E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Sunderland will have fans at Town clash - but not in the stands

PUBLISHED: 16:48 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 29 October 2020

Sunderland will have fans in the Stadoum of Light for Ipswich Town's visit next week - but not in the stands Picture: PA SPORT

Sunderland will have fans in the Stadoum of Light for Ipswich Town's visit next week - but not in the stands Picture: PA SPORT

PA Archive/PA Images

Sunderland will welcome fans back to the Stadium of Light for the visit of Ipswich Town next week - but they won’t be in the stands.

Kayden Jackson in action during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland last season Photo: ROSS HALLSKayden Jackson in action during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland last season Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Blues travel north next Tuesday to face the Black Cats in the biggest game of the season so far for Paul Lambert’s men, a real litmus test of their promotion credentials against fellow League One big boys.

MORE: Town to host Southend in FA Youth Cup next week

And, while the game will be behind closed doors because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some fans will be inside the stadium.

The club have announced plans to stream home and away games in the popular Quinn’s Sports Bar, with fans able to gain admission, an arrival drink and a one-course meal for a price of £20.

It’s something an increasing number of clubs, including Town’s rivals Norwich, are offering - although Covid rules mean that for home games no bar or suite which offers a view onto the pitch can be used.

Town themselves are considering offering streams at Portman Road in due course.

Sunderland CEO Jim Rodwell has been outspoken about the need to get fans back to games.

“It’s soul destroying for those people who worked so hard to put us in the position to potentially bring fans back,” he told the #SAFCUnfiltered podcast.

MORE: ‘We’re desperate to get him back’ - Town coach on Jackson’s return

“We, as football, are convinced that we can safely have fans in the stadium.

“We had pilot events that went incredibly well, we were ready and able before the rug was pulled from underneath us. I think the hardest thing to accept about that was the lack of rationale.

“You see things that are going on, full theatres, and we’re just getting told for no real, apparent reason that we can’t have fans. That’s soul destroying.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pays tribute to ‘special’ and ‘loving’ auntie who died in Barham crash

Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bury St Edmunds sci-fi exhibition celebrates 40 years of Star Wars classic

Feel the Force at the 12thSci-fi and Action Exhibition at Moyses Hall Museum which celebrates 40 years of The Empire Strikes Back Photo: Tom Ogden

Fangs for the memory! Are you in Ipswich Regent Vampires Rock photos in Days Gone By?

Enjoying the Halloween atmosphere at Ipswich Regent for Vampires Rock in 2008 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL/ARCHANT

Body of missing Suffolk man found on Sussex beach

Matthew Bursey, 34, was last seen at his address in Exning on Thursday October 1. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New Wolsey premieres all-star thriller this weekend

Alfred Enoch stars in What A Carve Up!, a satirical murder-mystery, which is premiering online this weekend and runs until the end of November Photo: New Wolsey Theatre