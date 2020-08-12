Sunderland boss admits salary cap issues may impact move for Town target Garbutt

Luke Garbutt is a transfer target of Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson. Picture: PA/ROSS HALLS Archant

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has admitted the new League One salary cap has altered his transfer plans, seemingly ruling out a move for Ipswich target Luke Garbutt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Black Cats had been the front-runners for Garbutt’s signature over the course of the last 10 days, though it’s been reported Town made a final approach for the former Everton man over the weekend having been in discussions regarding a permanent move for much of 2020.

The Blues appear to have switched attention to former Wolves man Stephen Ward, who is training with the club, with salary cap issues also likely to dictate Town’s recruitment this summer now clubs must stick to an annual wage budget of £2.5m.

Both Ipswich and Sunderland are thought to have little room to spare for new faces, especially given signings made now will count at their true salary level rather than the reduced figure (£113,000 a year) offered as relief for deals completed prior to the cap’s introduction.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘I won’t close the door on Ipswich... but I want to play as high as I can’ - Garbutt on his future

Coupled with Parkinson’s admission, reports in the North East suggest a move for Garbutt is on hold, with the left-sider having interest from the Championship.

“We tried to get a couple of players in before Friday, but those deals didn’t go over the line,” said Parkinson. “It was really the agents and the players’ decision on those ones. When you’re going for players that maybe have Championship interest as well, it can be difficult because you’re competing for those players.

“We’ve had to change tack a little bit over the last couple of days, and reassess what we’re going to do. I’m still confident we’ll have a strong squad, but one or two players who maybe we thought we could have got last week are not in the market place for us now.”

Garbutt made 30 appearances in Ipswich blue, scoring six goals, and insisted following his departure from Portman Road that he would never close the door on a permanent switch to Suffolk.

He also said, though, that he wants to play at as high a level as possible.