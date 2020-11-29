Ipswich Town promotion rivals sack their boss

Former Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson PA Wire/PA Images

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has been sacked as Black Cats manager this evening.

The former Colchester United boss has endured a disappointing run that has seen the club win only six of its 13 league games this season, and make early exits from both cup competitions.

He leaves the club sitting eighth in the League One table on 23 points, seven behind leaders Hull City, who’ve played the same amount of games.

A club statement said: ‘Sunderland AFC has today parted company with manager Phil Parkinson. The 52-year-old was appointed in October 2019, overseeing a total of 47 matches during his 13 months at the Stadium of Light.

Assistant manager Steve Parkin also departs, and the club would like to place on record its thanks to both Phil and Steve for their efforts during their time at SAFC.

Preparations for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Burton Albion will resume on Monday, with first-team coach Andrew Taylor taking charge of the squad.

The board will now begin the search for a new manager and will make no further comment until this process is completed.’

Parkinson’s sacking comes at a time when many Ipswich Town fans are calling for the head of their team’s boss, Paul Lambert.

Many of them are unhappy with the club’s record so far this season. Town are already out of all the cup competitions and have lost back-to-back League One games this week, to Hull last Tuesday and Charlton on Saturday.