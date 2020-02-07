E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Blues once again bid to beat a promotion contender in front of 30,000 at the Stadium of Light

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 February 2020

Ipswich Town take on Sunderland this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town take on Sunderland this afternoon. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town travel to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Blues sit fourth, five points behind leaders Rotherham but with a pack of teams lurking behind them with multiple games in hand. But Lambert is only looking up.

"You always look to the top," he said. "Never have I looked over my shoulder like that and I never well. That's the way I was brought up and you always want to try and win it.

"It's easier to be the hunter than to be the hunted that's for sure.

"It needs a consistent run from anybody to win it and there's a long way to go with 15 games. The finishing line isn't in sight yet that's for sure.

"The guys knew how I felt after the Peterborough game and sometimes silence is the most powerful thing. Sometimes you need to go with a bit of aggression. You also need to look at the bigger picture with what they've done for us since they've come in this season because they've been great.

"Relegation can really hurt you but we've been around the top six all season which is testament to ourselves."

