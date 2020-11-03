Matchday Live: Lambert’s men looking to win ‘huge’ battle of League One’s big guns
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 November 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town are in League One action against Sunderland this evening - 7pm.
Speaking ahead of the game, Town defender Stephen Ward said: “Every game is going to be massive and the ones against teams in and around your position are huge.
“They’ve started very well. They’re going to be a top outfit this year and they’re going to be right up there. It’s a tough game but it’s one that we’ll go into with a lot of confidence.
“The prize at the end of this one is the same as at the end of every 90 minutes, it’s three points on the board. If you can do that against a team that is in or around your position then it’s even better.”
Follow the game live here with us.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.