Matchday Live: Lambert’s men looking to win ‘huge’ battle of League One’s big guns

Ipswich Town are in action at Sunderland this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Sunderland this evening - 7pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Speaking ahead of the game, Town defender Stephen Ward said: “Every game is going to be massive and the ones against teams in and around your position are huge.

“They’ve started very well. They’re going to be a top outfit this year and they’re going to be right up there. It’s a tough game but it’s one that we’ll go into with a lot of confidence.

“The prize at the end of this one is the same as at the end of every 90 minutes, it’s three points on the board. If you can do that against a team that is in or around your position then it’s even better.”

Follow the game live here with us.