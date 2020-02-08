Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 defeat at Sunderland

Kayden Jackson shows his frustration at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tomas Holy is well out of his area to clear a threat at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Tomas Holy is well out of his area to clear a threat at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Back between the sticks in place of Will Norris and, aside from one hearts-in-mouths moment which saw him charge towards his own manager on the touchline before clearing downfield, had a quiet first half as a he caught the high balls delivered from wide. He would have been grateful to see Charlie Wyke turn the ball straight at him when he should probably have scored before Max Power stretched the full extent of his frame as Holy was required to turn the ball over the top of the bar. His woodwork was rattled twice and Chris Maguire's goal was already in the back of the net by the time he dived, it was that powerful. 6

Cole Skuse manhandles Charlie Wyke at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Cole Skuse manhandles Charlie Wyke at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers

The defender dealt well with the physical threat posed by the Sunderland forwards throughout the first period and still managed to get forward on a couple of occasions to help out in attack. He was tested more thoroughly at the start of the second period as he was beaten by Lynden Gooch before the Sunderland man saw an effort come back off the post, before bringing down Wyke as the two raced towards goal. 6

James Wilson

A solid display from the Welshman who headed clear when he needed to, stepped in when he needed to and put the ball in the stand when he needed to. Found things a little tougher after the break, as the rest of the visiting defence did. 6

Emyr Huws gets a forearm to the head from keeper Jon McLaughlin at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws gets a forearm to the head from keeper Jon McLaughlin at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Luke Woolfenden

The youngster arguably had the toughest test on paper, up against Chris Maguire, but did well against a physical opponent. He too had some good moments at the other end in the first half, most notably when he got beyond his man to deliver a cross which Will Keane headed wide. Found things a little tougher like the rest of his side, finishing the contest as a right wing-back following Janoi Donacien's departure. 6

Janoi Donacien

In at wing-back due to Gwion Edwards' suspension and he started well, taking up an advanced position and having a positive effect in an attacking sense while defending well too. Made a brilliant block at the start of the second period to keep out Denver Hume and then repeated the trick a few minutes later as he flung his body in the way of another dangerous effort. He wouldn't have seen it until late, but the defender could only turn James Norwood's scuffed indirect free-kick over the top of the bar, before departing with a knock. A good display. 7

Chris Maguire's fierce shot to score the winner at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Chris Maguire's fierce shot to score the winner at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Myles Kenlock

Got forward in the early minutes and was threaded in by Will Keane on the angle, but had his driven shot blocked away by Luke O'Nien. He then played an expert pass for James Norwood, which the striker couldn't quite lift over goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin. His influence waned after the interval as he was forced back, with Maguire's impact growing as he came in off the right wing. 5

Cole Skuse

Played well throughout the first half as he intercepted danger on numerous occasions, kept the ball moving well and gave Flynn Downes the freedom to play and break forward from the middle of the field. Like the rest of the Ipswich side, he found things harder after the interval. 6

Flynn Downes under pressure at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes under pressure at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Flynn Downes

The academy youngster was excellent in the first half, picking up possession, using his body to open up the field for himself and driving forward with the ball at his feet. He's maturing before our eyes and, as Ipswich's promotion bid falters, the worries over where his future lies from the summer grow. His influence lessened as the game went on, just as it did his team-mates, before he fired a chance over the top late on. 7

Jon Nolan

Back in the starting line-up and was playing with the bit between his teeth. He helped Ipswich tick over nicely in the first period, keeping possession well, linking play to the strikers and bringing others into the game to ensure his two strikers weren't isolated. He snatched at a couple of first-half shots and was still contributing well before he was replaced by Emyr Huws. 7

James Norwood goes close during the first half at Sunderland Picture Pagepix James Norwood goes close during the first half at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Will Keane

The striker's touch was superb early on and much of Ipswich's play went through him as he looked to take possession, turn and move towards goal. He headed over from a Woolfenden cross and had a bundled effort blocked away before the interval. He had little sight of goal after the break, though. 6

James Norwood

Looked up for this game from the start. He connected with Kenlock's good ball through but couldn't quite beat McLaughlin, before linking well with Keane and firing a volley just wide. Was the nominated man to fire the indirect free-kick towards goal following a second-half back-pass, but he didn't catch his effort well enough and it was heading wide before Donacien turned it over the top. 6

Myles Kenlock goes for goal and his shot is blocked during the first half at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock goes for goal and his shot is blocked during the first half at Sunderland Picture Pagepix

Emyr Huws (for Nolan, 71)

Back from the ankle injury which has kept him out of late but, despite some good moments on the ball, he wasn't able to stamp a mark on the game as Sunderland's threat grew. Ipswich wanted a penalty after he hit the deck in the second half but nothing was given. 5

Kayden Jackson (for Norwood, 71)

On for Norwood to try and give Ipswich a greater threat in behind. His one big chance came when he was put through on goal from the right but he lacked conviction and couldn't get a shot away before being robbed of possession. 5

Reverand Peterson Anand, Imani and Sarah Woolven from Race for Change Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Reverand Peterson Anand, Imani and Sarah Woolven from Race for Change Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Josh Earl (for Donacien, 78)

On for his Ipswich Town debut, wearing a white mask to protect his injured cheek. That appeared to hamper him when it came to heading the ball. n/a