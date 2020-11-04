Poll

Red card? Penalty? Watch the Town v Sunderland highlights and make your mind up

Referee Peter Wright gave a penalty against Mark McGuinness for this incident in the defeat at Sunderland last night. What do you think? Picture: ITFC YOUTUBE Archant

Two huge decisions went against Ipswich Town in their cruel 2-1 defeat at Sunderland last night - watch the highlights here and let us know what you made of them.

First, referee Peter Wright showed Andre Dozzell a straight red card for a midfield tussle with ex-Town star Grant Leadbitter. He apparantley adjudged that Dozzell’s foot was off the ground and studs were showing in the tackle, which resulted in him showing the first card of any colour in the game after 73 minutes.

Then, with five minutes left on the clock, Mark McGuinness was judged to have handled the ball in the area as Toto Nsiala fired a clearance off him, giving Leadbitter the chance to win the game from the spot.

Town boss Paul Lambert was fuming after the game, saying: “You look at Andre Dozzell... anybody looking at that incident has got to have the common sense to rescind that (red card). That wasn’t, in a million years, a sending off. “The actual foul is on Andre himself.

“And with the handball... well the Eric Dier incident a few weeks ago actually changed the laws of the game. If you’re not looking at the ball, and Mark McGuinness wasn’t, then it’s not a penalty. I mean come on, what are we doing to the game of football? What game are we actually playing? That was incredible.

“It was only spoken about a few weeks ago about those not being penalties. Even the Sunderland lads were saying to me after the game that it wasn’t a penalty. They never even appealed!

“Why has Eric Dier’s incident changed the game for the Premier League and not us? Surely it must filter down? Have we got different rules to the Premier League? Is that what we’re saying?

“Honestly, I’m hot and angry about it because the guys gave me everything. We were brilliant. We’re sitting second, we’re in a really good position and confidence is incredibly high. We deserved to win the game.”