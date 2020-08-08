Ipswich face competition from Sunderland for goalkeeper Matthews

Former Bolton keeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town face significant competition from Sunderland for goalkeeper Remi Matthews, we understand.

Matthews, who left Bolton at the end of last season and is now a free agent, has spent time training with the Ipswich goalkeepers during the early weeks of pre-season as he searches for a new club.

It’s understood the Blues are interested in a deal as they look for senior competition for Tomas Holy, with Matthews a preferred target.

However, just as they have with former loanee Luke Garbutt, the Blues now have serious competition in the form of promotion rivals Sunderland.

The Black Cats, themselves looking for a new goalkeeper following the departure of Jon McLaughlin to Rangers, are thought to be very interested in signing Matthews and install him as their No.1 goalkeeper.

Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson brought Matthews to Bolton, initially on loan in 2018 and then permanently last summer and is understood to be keen to work with the 26-year-old former Norwich youngster again.

Should Ipswich miss out on Matthews, they could move for Welshman David Cornell, who has been watched by the Blues on a number of occasions.

He is a free agent after opting to leave Northampton Town and has interest from a range of clubs in the Championship and League One.