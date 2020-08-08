E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich face competition from Sunderland for goalkeeper Matthews

PUBLISHED: 22:06 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:06 08 August 2020

Former Bolton keeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich. Photo: PA

Former Bolton keeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town face significant competition from Sunderland for goalkeeper Remi Matthews, we understand.

Matthews, who left Bolton at the end of last season and is now a free agent, has spent time training with the Ipswich goalkeepers during the early weeks of pre-season as he searches for a new club.

It’s understood the Blues are interested in a deal as they look for senior competition for Tomas Holy, with Matthews a preferred target.

However, just as they have with former loanee Luke Garbutt, the Blues now have serious competition in the form of promotion rivals Sunderland.

The Black Cats, themselves looking for a new goalkeeper following the departure of Jon McLaughlin to Rangers, are thought to be very interested in signing Matthews and install him as their No.1 goalkeeper.

MORE: Ipswich look set to miss out on Garbutt as Sunderland offer deal and other clubs remain interested

Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson brought Matthews to Bolton, initially on loan in 2018 and then permanently last summer and is understood to be keen to work with the 26-year-old former Norwich youngster again.

Should Ipswich miss out on Matthews, they could move for Welshman David Cornell, who has been watched by the Blues on a number of occasions.

He is a free agent after opting to leave Northampton Town and has interest from a range of clubs in the Championship and League One.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed – the number of people in Suffolk who have tested positive for Covid-19

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk since the start of the pandemic has been revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich face competition from Sunderland for goalkeeper Matthews

Former Bolton keeper Remi Matthews is training with Ipswich. Photo: PA

Wreckage spotted in low tide at Shotley Pier

Sally Chicken took this picture of the wreckage of a boat against Shotley Pier

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The shapeshifting headless hound of Barnby

Is this where the Black Hound of Barnby came from? Before pipes were laid under the Beccles-Lowestoftt road, water from the ditch on the left of the picture floodedon to the bend and led to it being called the Water Bars. Date: 17 Jan 1968. Picture: EDP Library

Figures of fun in Bildeston scarecrow festival

Norman Ruffell with his scarecrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN