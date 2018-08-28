Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Super Szmodics scores again as U’s win at Forest Green Rovers

PUBLISHED: 21:45 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:46 27 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics, right, hugged by team-mate Mikael Mandron, fired Colchester United into a first-half lead at Forest Green Rovers tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Sammie Szmodics, right, hugged by team-mate Mikael Mandron, fired Colchester United into a first-half lead at Forest Green Rovers tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Forest Green Rovers 0 Colchester United 1

Sammie Szmodics chalked up his eighth goal of the season to seal a third away win of the season for impressive Colchester United, at Forest Green Rovers tonight.

The U’s cemented their place in the League Two automatic promotion zone, by seeing off Gloucestershire hosts Rovers, who had themselves begun the evening in the top 10.

Fresh from his goal in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Exeter City, Szmodics struck again to guarantee some much-needed away-day joy, after the recent defeats on the road at Accrington Stanley (FA Cup), Cambridge United (Checkatrade Trophy) and Newport County (league).

Frank Nouble’s effort rolled into the path of Szmodics, and the U’s attacking midfielder made no mistake with his right-footed shot to secure a 25th minute lead.

John McGreal’s men then stuck to their task to secure a richly deserved third away win of the campaign, following victories at Cheltenham Town and Morecambe.

It was a very low-key first quarter of the game, with neither side really threatening, although Frankie Kent did well to defend one awkward cross pumped into the box.

Kent was playing alongside Luke Prosser in the heart of defence, skipper Prosser having returned to the side after serving a one-match suspension for the 1-1 home draw against Exeter on Saturday.

The return of Prosser was the one change to the starting line-up from that game, with young Ollie Kensdale, after his impressive league debut, back on the bench.

The U’s defence was happily able to look on as Szmodics steered the visitors into the lead on 25 minutes.

And Szmodics was close to doubling his lead in the 41st minute, only to be denied by a good save from James Montgomery.

The first half ended with Harry Pell blasting a long-range shot over the bar, and the second period started with Nouble cracking in a shot which was comfortably saved by Montgomery in the 49th minute.

Courtney Senior saw his shot fly into the side netting on 54 minutes, while at the other end substitute Reuben Reid had a goal disallowed for offside after the hour mark.

Rovers huffed and puffed, but could not way their past a stubborn U’s defence. Gavin Gunning headed over the bar from a good position, while team-mate Reece Brown ballooned a shot over the top in the 79th minute.

Mikael Mandron and Pell both had shots saved during the closing minutes, as the U’s comfortably held onto their advantage.

FOREST GREEN: Montgomery, Rawson, Digby, Gunning, McGinley, Winchester (sub Williams, 74), James, Worthington (sub Archibald, 46), Mills, Brown, Morris (sub Reid, 59). Unused subs: Sanchez, Collins, Campbell, Pearce.

COLCHESTER: Barnes, Jackson (sub Dickenson, 70), Prosser, Kent, Vincent-Young, Pell, Lapslie, Senior (sub Comley, 79), Szmodics, Nouble Mandron. Unused subs: Ross, Wright, Gondoh, Kensdale, Collins.

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Attendance: 1,600 (151 away fans)

‘I will always give everything for this club’ - Knudsen on his future, speaking to Evans and commitment

17:11 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen during his press conference at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen discussed his future, speaking to owner Marcus Evans and digging the Blues out of trouble when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

Video Lambert to consider loan recalls in January

16:47 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he will assess returned loan striker Aaron Drinan and is carefully considering whether to recall any further loan players in January.

‘We can’t just throw him into the lions’ den’ - Lambert on starting Lankester and Bishop

15:04 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester and Teddy Bishop are in contention for starts. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has hinted he could make changes to his team for tomorrow night’s vital clash with Bristol City but has tempered expectations regarding Jack Lankester or Teddy Bishop.

Watch Ipswich manager Lambert on changes, Bishop and a big Bristol City clash

13:22 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support after the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Bet Championship) match. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this lunchtime as he prepares for his side’s clash with Bristol City tomorrow night.

Why Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich over the next 12 days

12:53 Andy Warren
Daniel Farke's Norwich are top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may seem the most unnatural thing in the world, but Ipswich Town fans should be cheering on rivals Norwich City over the next 12 days.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

08:00 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Former Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst appeared on Sky Sports’ EFL Matters show last week, where he discussed his time at Portman Road.

‘I think they will stay with us now’ - Chambers hopes Town have done enough to enthuse fans

06:00 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers hopes the club's fans stick with his side. Photo: WARREN PAGE

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has urged the club’s supporters to stick with his side as they prepare for tomorrow night’s visit of Bristol City.

Nostalgia Watch: On this day in Town history – victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn

05:00 Ross Halls
Town beat Southampton 2-0 on this day in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. And today recalls victories over Southampton, Brighton and Blackburn in the Premier League.....

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Yesterday, 16:33 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Tale of two strikers as Harrison plays 45 minutes and Drinan starts in U23s’ loss at Millwall

Yesterday, 16:27 Andy Warren
Aaron Drinan and Ellis Harrison played for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

Strikers Ellis Harrison and Aaron Drinan were both involved as Ipswich Town’s Under 23s were beaten 2-0 at Millwall this afternoon.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24