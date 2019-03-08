Sunshine and Showers

Super Stow stick five past Kirkley in biggest win of 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:34 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 17 March 2019

Josh Mayhew made it 21 goals for the season in Stowmarket's crushing win over Kirkley & Pakefield. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Josh Mayhew made it 21 goals for the season in Stowmarket's crushing win over Kirkley & Pakefield. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Archant

Thurlow Nunn Premier

Stowmarket Town 5

Kirkley & Pakefield 0

Stowmarket Town recorded their biggest win of 2019 so far with a 5-0 thrashing of Kirkley & Pakefield, writes Alex Moss.

The goals were shared around at Greens Meadow with five different players getting on the scoresheet for the Old Gold and Blacks, including top goalscorer Josh Mayhew, who moved onto 21 goals for the season.

Ollie Canfer netted his 20th goal of the campaign, while Scott Chaplin, George Quantrell and Robbie Sweeney also found the target as Stow extended their unbeaten run to seven games.

Kirkley came into the contest just three places and four points adrift of Stow, and were one of only two sides to complete the double over Rick Andrews’ side in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2017-18.

And while Stow ran out one-sided winners on this occasion, the home side were indebted to goalkeeper Callum Robinson, who made several smart saves before the deadlock was broken.

The Stow number one had to be at his best to keep out efforts from Owen French and Kyle Haylock, while his defence also made vital interventions to deny the visitors the first breakthrough.

Andrews’ men opened the scoring on 32 minutes when captain Anton Clarke’s cross reached Mayhew in the box, his header was well kept out by Adam Rix, but Chaplin was on hand to convert the rebound.

On the stroke of half time Luke Read struck the crossbar, before Mayhew doubled Stow’s lead, slotting home after Clarke had played him through on goal.

Quantrell made it 3-0 just three minutes into the second half, before Canfer reached the 20-goal mark for the season, finishing from Mayhew’s low cross on 59 minutes.

The crossbar came to Kirkley’s rescue again when Mayhew threatened a second midway through the half, and it was not until the 90 minutes were up that the fifth goal arrived, substitute Sweeney dribbling through and slotting past Rix.

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Town Reserves have won the Thurlow Nunn Reserve League title for the first time.

Craig Brown and James Graham’s men have won 17 of their 18 games in the league so far in 2018-19, and secured the title yesterday after Halstead Town lost 1-0 away to Wivenhoe Town.

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

Woodpeckers fight hard for Gorleston victory

Woodbridge Town players enjoy Kelsey Trotter's goal in their 3-1 win over Gorleston. Picture: PAUL LEECH

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Super Stow stick five past Kirkley in biggest win of 2019

Josh Mayhew made it 21 goals for the season in Stowmarket's crushing win over Kirkley & Pakefield. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS
