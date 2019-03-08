Sunshine and Showers

Swallow and Park delighted with respective wins for Copdock and Bury

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 April 2019

Copdock & OI skipper, Chris Swallow, in action with the bat. He led his side to victory at Swardeston on Saturday. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Copdock & OI skipper, Chris Swallow, in action with the bat. He led his side to victory at Swardeston on Saturday. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Copdock & Old Ipswichian skipper, Chris Swallow, was delighted with the way that his side started their 2019 campaign, in the East Anglian Premier League, with a 51-run win over former champions Swardeston on Saturday.

The Suffolk visitors caused a stir on The Common, by comfortably defeating the league title winners from 2012 through to 2016.

“We were able to put out our strongest side possible, for this first game, which I was very happy about,” enthused Swallow.

“They won the toss, and if I had won the toss I too would have liked to bowl first.

“Swardeston were missing their opening bowler, Tom Oxley, while Callum Taylor couldn't bowl because of injury, so they were a couple of bowlers down.

“But we batted well. It's the time of the season when you just want your batsmen to get in and score some runs, and we were happy at half-way because we felt that we had posted a competitive score (257 for seven).

“We then had a bit of luck in their reply, with a couple of the wickets.

“Callum Taylor (1) got a delivery that got a bit stuck in the pitch, on the big slope, while Joe Gatting got caught down the leg-side.

“But Matt (Hunn) got Jordan Taylor (1) with a beauty, and he bowled really well on his debut.

“As spinners, Jack (Beaumont) and I know our roles in the team, on a ground where it can be difficult to defend totals, because of the odd shape. But we played well as a team, and this result should be a big tonic for us, moving forward into the rest of the season.

“It wasn't anywhere near the finished performance either, so there's room for improvement,” added Swallow.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds captain, Sean Park, was delighted with his side's seven-wicket win at Horsford.

Park said: “It looks like we are going to be very competitive this season. Our three new players will all make a big difference, and that should help our younger players as well.

“It was great for Ben Seabrook to start out with a century, and for both young Justin Broad and Daniel Moriarty to do so well with bat and ball on their debuts.”

Copdock & OI skipper, Chris Swallow, in action with the bat. He led his side to victory at Swardeston on Saturday. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

