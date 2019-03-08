Irish duo Drinan and Cotter heading to Sweden for trial ahead of potential loan

Neither Barry Cotter or Aaron Drinan have been on Town's pre-season tour of Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Irish duo Barry Cotter and Aaron Drinan are heading to Sweden for a trial spell with second division club GAIS.

Neither Cotter or Drinan were taken on the Blues' pre-season tour of Germany this summer and have spent the summer with the club's Under 23s, with the duo some distance from Paul Lambert's first-team.

They will begin a trial spell with GAIS with a view to joining the Gothenburg-based club on loan for the autumn, with the Swedish season running from April to October.

GAIS currently sit 13th in the Supperettan table.

A post on the club's website says the Blues have 'shown an interest in giving young and promising players the opportunity to develop in a Scandinavian league'.

The Swedish club also say an Ipswich Town coach will join Drinan and Cotter for their trial spell in order to learn about how GAIS work with young players.