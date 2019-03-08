Sunshine and Showers

Irish duo Drinan and Cotter heading to Sweden for trial ahead of potential loan

PUBLISHED: 22:45 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:52 01 August 2019

Archant

Irish duo Barry Cotter and Aaron Drinan are heading to Sweden for a trial spell with second division club GAIS.

Neither Cotter or Drinan were taken on the Blues' pre-season tour of Germany this summer and have spent the summer with the club's Under 23s, with the duo some distance from Paul Lambert's first-team.

They will begin a trial spell with GAIS with a view to joining the Gothenburg-based club on loan for the autumn, with the Swedish season running from April to October.

GAIS currently sit 13th in the Supperettan table.

A post on the club's website says the Blues have 'shown an interest in giving young and promising players the opportunity to develop in a Scandinavian league'.

The Swedish club also say an Ipswich Town coach will join Drinan and Cotter for their trial spell in order to learn about how GAIS work with young players.

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

'It just felt right' – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

'If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows' – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

