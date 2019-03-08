Bury's winning run ended by super Swifts

Jayden Randell and Kreshnic Krasniqi celebrate Heybridge Swifts' first goal in their 2-1 win at Bury Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Bostik North Bury Town 1 Heybridge Swifts 2 The curtain came down at the Denny Bros Stadium in this final match of the season for Ben Chenery’s side against a Heybridge Swifts outfit already assured of a play–off semi final at Aveley, writes John Campany.

Following an excellent winning sequence of five matches that assured the Suffolk side a highly creditable sixth-place finish, it was perhaps a disappointing finale against Julian Dicks' high-flyers, who fully deserved their success to complete the double having won 2-0 earlier in the season.

It was a slender victory, but in reality Swifts were very good value and controlled the match for much of the time, particularly in the second half when missed chances and some stout defending ensured respectability for the hosts.

Indeed comparing the two teams, the visitors were stronger in some departments, and to further improve next season Bury would need to match the Essex side's all round strength to achieve aspirations, beyond this season's final placing.

Clearly to attract a crowd of 565 bears testament to the support of Chenery's side and his philosophy, producing a consistent competitive team that the town should be proud of.

Bury's Emmanuel Machaya celevrates his goal against Heybridge with Jake Chambers Shaw. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Bury's Emmanuel Machaya celevrates his goal against Heybridge with Jake Chambers Shaw. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Heybridge started strongly and were rewarded as early as the sixth minute when Kreshnic Krasniqi struck a powerful shot that keeper Luis Tibbles saved, but from the resultant corner Jayden Randell headed home.

Daniel Walker then hit a thunderous volley that came off the post as the home side were forced to defend.

However, there was some respite when, in the 12th minute, Ollie Hughes played in the exciting Emmanuel Machaya who from 22 yards dispatched a fine low shot past Chris Haigh to level.

Evans Kouassi turns in celebration after scoring the winning goal for Heybridge at Bury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Evans Kouassi turns in celebration after scoring the winning goal for Heybridge at Bury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The home goal had a five minute charmed life when Emmanuel Osei–Owusu cut in, unleashing a fierce shot that Tibbles palmed over for a corner and then Daniel Walker blasted over as Bury were hard pressed containing the visitors speedy attacking options.

In the 38th minute Heybridge regained the initiative when Bury failed to clear their lines following a corner and Evans Kouassi made it 2-1 from close in and then Tibbles made a terrific save denying Krasniqi.

Tibbles then made point blank saves from Nick Brown and Kouassi and Joe Claridge went close near the end.

At the final whistle Chenery's side acknowledged the acclaim from their supporters with a much deserved lap of honour.