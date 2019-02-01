-

Seasiders look to kick on after Wakering victory as high-flying Heybridge roll into town

01 February, 2019 - 12:09
Seasiders hoping for Darren Mills, right, to return to first team duties soon Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

Felixstowe & Walton welcome Julian Dicks’ high-flying Heybridge Swifts to The Goldstar Ground this Saturday, hoping to follow up on last week’s win at home to Great Wakering Rovers, writes Barry Grossmith.

Opposing managers: Julian Dicks, Heybridge, and Felixstowe boss Ian Watson, back to camera. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORDOpposing managers: Julian Dicks, Heybridge, and Felixstowe boss Ian Watson, back to camera. Photo: THOMAS BRADFORD

For anyone interested in statistics, The Swifts have faced The Seasiders on eight occasions over the years and they remain unbeaten with six wins and two draws.

Felixstowe boss Ian Watson and assistant Danny Bloomfield switched formation around a little last weekend and were happy both with the victory and the approach to the game from the players.

Bloomfield said: “We enjoyed a much more disciplined performance last week against a competitive Great Wakering side and we were delighted with the commitment and desire shown by the squad of players we have.

“I felt we fully deserved our win. It is a team game and again we had a positive impact from the substitutes bench, which Watty and I were delighted with.

“This is something that we are trying to instil in the squad and they are recognising the competition for places is high, so every performance counts. We asked for a reaction from the Bury game and we got it.

“Against Heybridge we need another high-level team performance.”

In the squad this Saturday, hopefully, will be Darren Mills who made his debut for Felixstowe at Scraley Road back in October when The Swifts came out 4-2 winners.

Unfortunately Mills picked up an injury at that game and has been sidelined since. His long-awaited return to match fitness came last weekend when he played for the Reserves, converting a spot kick away at Debenham FC.

The other long-term injury concern has been Kye Ruel, who damaged his achilles at Newmarket in a pre-season friendly. Ruel also featured for the Reserves last Saturday and will also, hopefully, be in contention this Saturday.

Last weekend’s game saw a very strong subs bench and, with Mills and Ruel returning to fitness, competition for places is becoming fiercer still.

A win against The Swifts could see Felixstowe consolidate their position in mid table before they approach two away games at Soham and AFC Sudbury.

