Sands bags a brace as Leiston upset high-flying Tamworth on the road

John Sands netted twice in Leiston upset 2-1 win at Tamworth. Picture: JAMES AGER James Ager

BetVictor South Premier Central Tamworth 1 Leiston 2 Glen Driver and Tony Kinsella led Leiston to an excellent 2-1 win against title chasing Tamworth on Saturday afternoon as they moved above Stratford Town into 18th position in the table, writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues had Zak Brown out injured while Tom Debenham dropped to the bench so Kyran Clements and Josh Hitter came back into the starting XI.

The first chance of the match came after just seven minutes as Rhys Hoenes forced Blues keeper Sam Donkin into a sharp save down to his right. Moments later and Dan Creaney's header was well blocked by Donkin and then cleared off the line before Ryan Beswick's free kick was deflected just wide of Donkin's left hand post.

The Suffolk side forced a corner at the other end and defender Lathaniel Rowe-Turner turned the ball onto his own crossbar, before Leiston did take the lead on 15 minutes. Kyle Hammond's cross from the left was directed back across goal from Siju Odelusi and John Sands smashed home the loose ball.

Donkin did well to keep out Henri Wilder's header but the Blues were restricting the Lambs to any real clear cut chances and reached the interval with their lead intact.

Good persistence by Sands set up Rob Eagle on the left flank after the break and captain Byron Lawrence lifted the ball just over home keeper Jasbir Singh's net. Beswick sent a free kick over the bar for the hosts and then Tyrell Waite somehow missed an open goal, albeit at an angle, wide of Donkin's right hand upright.

Leiston doubled their lead as Sands volleyed home from the edge of the area after a ball into the home team area wasn't cleared. However, Ryan Beswick's free kick went in off the post in the 75th minute to give Tamworth a lifeline and set up a nervy finale.

Tamworth tried their best to gain a point but the Blues remained strong and went close to adding to their tally with efforts from Kyle Hammond and sub Louie Bloom as they held on for a deserved win.