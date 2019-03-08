Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Boardley and Leiston relishing Tamworth test

PUBLISHED: 14:29 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 19 April 2019

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley takes his team to Tamworth this weekend. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley takes his team to Tamworth this weekend. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Leiston head to Staffordshire to play Tamworth in the Evo-Stik Southern Central Premier Division tomorrow, kick-off 3pm, writes Craig Cooper.

Tamworth started the season poorly and were in the relegation places after the first few games but they clawed their way away from danger and are now three places and four points above the Blues, who sit in 15th spot.

Earlier in the season, back in August, goals from Christy Finch and Jake Reed gave Leiston a two goal lead at half-time, but goals from Chris Lait and Akwasi Asante meant that the Lambs left Victory Road with a point.

Last weekend, Leiston had to settle for a point in a goalless draw at home against Banbury United.

“I thought we were better defensively last weekend but just didn't create enough chances”, Leiston manager Stuart Boardley said during the week.

“Tamworth are a massive club with big support and myself and the players are looking forward to the test.”

Boardley has Noel Aitkens back from suspension this weekend but Dominic Docherty and Matt Blake will miss the match – although they should be back on Easter Monday for the visit of Lowestoft Town.

Matt Rutterford will come back into the squad after missing last week's match.

“We would obviously like to win our final home match of the season against Lowestoft Town,” Boardley added. “It will be good to lock horns with Jamie Godbold again and give the fans something to cheer about in the last game.”

Leiston host Lowestoft on Monday looking for a third win against the Trawlerboys this season.

They haven't beaten them at home in the league though since January 2009, when they won 3-1. Lowestoft beat the Blues 1-0 at Victory Road in the league cup in November but Leiston won 2-1 at Crown Meadow on New Years Day, before beating them on penalties in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final.

The Reserves host Debenham LC tomorrow before travelling to Norwich CBS on Easter Monday. On Thursday night, the U18's drew 1-1 with Whitton United U18's at home in their final match of the season. Witness Mhango secured a point with a late penalty.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE

Physiotherapy moves from All Hallows

St Elizabeth Hospice at All Hallows' Hospital, Ditchingham.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Grimsby Town

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Grimsby Picture: STEVE WALLER

Boardley and Leiston relishing Tamworth test

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley takes his team to Tamworth this weekend. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Ex-Suffolk fire fighter to lead study into historic building fires

Suffolk fire crews tackling a huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn in Church Lane, Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists