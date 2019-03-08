Boardley and Leiston relishing Tamworth test

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley takes his team to Tamworth this weekend. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Leiston head to Staffordshire to play Tamworth in the Evo-Stik Southern Central Premier Division tomorrow, kick-off 3pm, writes Craig Cooper.

Tamworth started the season poorly and were in the relegation places after the first few games but they clawed their way away from danger and are now three places and four points above the Blues, who sit in 15th spot.

Earlier in the season, back in August, goals from Christy Finch and Jake Reed gave Leiston a two goal lead at half-time, but goals from Chris Lait and Akwasi Asante meant that the Lambs left Victory Road with a point.

Last weekend, Leiston had to settle for a point in a goalless draw at home against Banbury United.

“I thought we were better defensively last weekend but just didn't create enough chances”, Leiston manager Stuart Boardley said during the week.

“Tamworth are a massive club with big support and myself and the players are looking forward to the test.”

Boardley has Noel Aitkens back from suspension this weekend but Dominic Docherty and Matt Blake will miss the match – although they should be back on Easter Monday for the visit of Lowestoft Town.

Matt Rutterford will come back into the squad after missing last week's match.

“We would obviously like to win our final home match of the season against Lowestoft Town,” Boardley added. “It will be good to lock horns with Jamie Godbold again and give the fans something to cheer about in the last game.”

Leiston host Lowestoft on Monday looking for a third win against the Trawlerboys this season.

They haven't beaten them at home in the league though since January 2009, when they won 3-1. Lowestoft beat the Blues 1-0 at Victory Road in the league cup in November but Leiston won 2-1 at Crown Meadow on New Years Day, before beating them on penalties in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final.

The Reserves host Debenham LC tomorrow before travelling to Norwich CBS on Easter Monday. On Thursday night, the U18's drew 1-1 with Whitton United U18's at home in their final match of the season. Witness Mhango secured a point with a late penalty.