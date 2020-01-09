Four-man tournament to crown new featherweight champion at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25
PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 09 January 2020
Archant
Hot prospect George Tanasa will bid to reclaim his crown in a spectacular four man-tournament for the amateur featherweight title at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 in March.
Tanasa lost his belt to fellow rising talent Jimmy Fell back in October, but with Bury fighter Fell vacating to pursue a pro career, the gold is up for grabs again in the one-night tournament at the Charter Hall in Colchester on March 7.
Tanasa (6-2), a former CWSE lightweight champion too, will start as favourite for the tournament, which will be fought over two rounds in the semi-final and three in the final.
The other fighters gunning for the belt are Kamil Uchman (5-1), Yuki Angdembe (4-2) and Will Drewitt (7-1), in what is one of the finest amateur MMA fields you will find anywhere this year.
Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 will also host a bout to determine the best amateur flyweight in the country, as champion Muhidin Abubakar (10-2) defends against unbeaten Kayne Isaac (6-0).
For tickets, visit www.cagewarriorsacademy.com