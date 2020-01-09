E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four-man tournament to crown new featherweight champion at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 09 January 2020

Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 in Colchester on March 7 will feature a four-man tournament to crown a new amateur featherweight champion

Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 in Colchester on March 7 will feature a four-man tournament to crown a new amateur featherweight champion

Hot prospect George Tanasa will bid to reclaim his crown in a spectacular four man-tournament for the amateur featherweight title at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 in March.

George Tanasa is the former CWSE amateur featherweight champion. Picture: BRETT KINGGeorge Tanasa is the former CWSE amateur featherweight champion. Picture: BRETT KING

Tanasa lost his belt to fellow rising talent Jimmy Fell back in October, but with Bury fighter Fell vacating to pursue a pro career, the gold is up for grabs again in the one-night tournament at the Charter Hall in Colchester on March 7.

MORE: Flying Knee Awards 2019: Best fighter, KO, submission and fight of the year, plus much more

Tanasa (6-2), a former CWSE lightweight champion too, will start as favourite for the tournament, which will be fought over two rounds in the semi-final and three in the final.

The other fighters gunning for the belt are Kamil Uchman (5-1), Yuki Angdembe (4-2) and Will Drewitt (7-1), in what is one of the finest amateur MMA fields you will find anywhere this year.

George Tanasa celebrates after defending his featherweight belt at Cage Warriors 105. Picture: BRETT KINGGeorge Tanasa celebrates after defending his featherweight belt at Cage Warriors 105. Picture: BRETT KING

MORE: 'I'd like to think that I can make the UFC' - Fell takes aim at Cage Warriors next after big win over Tanasa

Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 will also host a bout to determine the best amateur flyweight in the country, as champion Muhidin Abubakar (10-2) defends against unbeaten Kayne Isaac (6-0).

For tickets, visit www.cagewarriorsacademy.com

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

