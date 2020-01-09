Four-man tournament to crown new featherweight champion at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 in Colchester on March 7 will feature a four-man tournament to crown a new amateur featherweight champion Archant

Hot prospect George Tanasa will bid to reclaim his crown in a spectacular four man-tournament for the amateur featherweight title at Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 in March.

George Tanasa is the former CWSE amateur featherweight champion. Picture: BRETT KING George Tanasa is the former CWSE amateur featherweight champion. Picture: BRETT KING

Tanasa lost his belt to fellow rising talent Jimmy Fell back in October, but with Bury fighter Fell vacating to pursue a pro career, the gold is up for grabs again in the one-night tournament at the Charter Hall in Colchester on March 7.

Tanasa (6-2), a former CWSE lightweight champion too, will start as favourite for the tournament, which will be fought over two rounds in the semi-final and three in the final.

The other fighters gunning for the belt are Kamil Uchman (5-1), Yuki Angdembe (4-2) and Will Drewitt (7-1), in what is one of the finest amateur MMA fields you will find anywhere this year.

George Tanasa celebrates after defending his featherweight belt at Cage Warriors 105. Picture: BRETT KING George Tanasa celebrates after defending his featherweight belt at Cage Warriors 105. Picture: BRETT KING

Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 will also host a bout to determine the best amateur flyweight in the country, as champion Muhidin Abubakar (10-2) defends against unbeaten Kayne Isaac (6-0).

For tickets, visit www.cagewarriorsacademy.com