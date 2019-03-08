Partly Cloudy

Tanasa to face Fell in amateur superfight at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 26 June 2019

Champion George Tanasa, left, will defend his amateur featherweight belt against Contenders champ Jimmy Fell at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 at the Charter Hall in Colchester in October. Picture: CWSE

Champion George Tanasa, left, will defend his amateur featherweight belt against Contenders champ Jimmy Fell at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 at the Charter Hall in Colchester in October. Picture: CWSE

Archant

Champion will face champion in a superfight to determine the best amateur featherweight in the region at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 in Colchester this October.

Cage Warriors Academy South East amateur featherweight champion George Tanasa, left, will defend his belt against Contenders champ Jimmy Fell at the Charter Hall in Colchester on October 19. Picture: BRETT KINGCage Warriors Academy South East amateur featherweight champion George Tanasa, left, will defend his belt against Contenders champ Jimmy Fell at the Charter Hall in Colchester on October 19. Picture: BRETT KING

Reigning champion George Tanasa, one of the hottest prospects in the country, will face Jimmy Fell, who holds the Contenders amateur featherweight title, at the Charter Hall on October 19.

It is a mouth-watering match-up of two fighters on winning streaks - Tanasa has won his last five in a row, and boasts a 6-1 overall record, while Fell has triumphed in his last two scraps, and sits at 4-1 overall.

MORE: Tanasa defends title against Timmis at Cage Warriors 105

George Tanasa is a double champion in Cage Warriors Academy South East, having added the featherweight title to his lightwelt crown. Picture: BRETT KINGGeorge Tanasa is a double champion in Cage Warriors Academy South East, having added the featherweight title to his lightwelt crown. Picture: BRETT KING

Tanasa, nicknamed 'Son of Dracula', is actually a two-weight champion in Cage Warriors Academy, having also lifted the lightweight belt, but insists that the 145lb division is where he sees his future.

The BKK Fighters product saw off Clacton's William Timmis in a thrilling battle at Cage Warriors 105 in Colchester last month, fighting through some tough positions to stop his foe in the third round.

He's known for his elite-level wrestling and powerful stand-up, with heavy kicks and punches helping him break his opponents down. In all, four of his six wins have come by stoppage.

But in Fell, a BJJ purple belt, he could well be tested on the floor - the Bury St Edmunds fighter lifted his amateur strap at Contenders 26 last month, weathering a tough opening round before choking the previously unbeaten Lee Miller into submission in the second.

MORE: Fell lifts belt at Contenders 26

Jimmy Fell celebrates his title win at Contenders 26. Picture: BRETT KINGJimmy Fell celebrates his title win at Contenders 26. Picture: BRETT KING

The Blue Wave Martial Arts prospect also has an extensive boxing background, and will fancy his chances of pushing Tanasa in that department if the fight plays out on the feet.

Two of Fell's four wins have come by submission, with a third by stoppage.

The superfight is the first of the battles for October's show to be announced, in what promises to be an exceptional night of MMA action featuring the cream of European talent.

Jimmy Fell locks in the fight-ending choke on Lee Miller at Contenders 26. Picture: BRETT KINGJimmy Fell locks in the fight-ending choke on Lee Miller at Contenders 26. Picture: BRETT KING

Visit the Cage Warriors Academy South East website to book early bird tickets now.

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

