Tanasa to face Fell in amateur superfight at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24

Champion will face champion in a superfight to determine the best amateur featherweight in the region at Cage Warriors Academy South East 24 in Colchester this October.

Reigning champion George Tanasa, one of the hottest prospects in the country, will face Jimmy Fell, who holds the Contenders amateur featherweight title, at the Charter Hall on October 19.

It is a mouth-watering match-up of two fighters on winning streaks - Tanasa has won his last five in a row, and boasts a 6-1 overall record, while Fell has triumphed in his last two scraps, and sits at 4-1 overall.

Tanasa, nicknamed 'Son of Dracula', is actually a two-weight champion in Cage Warriors Academy, having also lifted the lightweight belt, but insists that the 145lb division is where he sees his future.

The BKK Fighters product saw off Clacton's William Timmis in a thrilling battle at Cage Warriors 105 in Colchester last month, fighting through some tough positions to stop his foe in the third round.

He's known for his elite-level wrestling and powerful stand-up, with heavy kicks and punches helping him break his opponents down. In all, four of his six wins have come by stoppage.

But in Fell, a BJJ purple belt, he could well be tested on the floor - the Bury St Edmunds fighter lifted his amateur strap at Contenders 26 last month, weathering a tough opening round before choking the previously unbeaten Lee Miller into submission in the second.

The Blue Wave Martial Arts prospect also has an extensive boxing background, and will fancy his chances of pushing Tanasa in that department if the fight plays out on the feet.

Two of Fell's four wins have come by submission, with a third by stoppage.

The superfight is the first of the battles for October's show to be announced, in what promises to be an exceptional night of MMA action featuring the cream of European talent.

Visit the Cage Warriors Academy South East website to book early bird tickets now.