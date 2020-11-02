Video

Promising Town youngster Chirewa signs first pro deal

Midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has signed his first professional contract at Ipswich Town Picture: ITFC Archant

Young Ipswich Town midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has signed his first professional deal with the club.

Tawanda Chirewa made his full Ipswich Town debut in the EFL Trophy match at Colchester United last November Picture: STEVE WALLER Tawanda Chirewa made his full Ipswich Town debut in the EFL Trophy match at Colchester United last November Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 17-year-old has signed to stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2022, with the club having the option to extend the contract for a further 12 months.

Chirewa has made one senior appearance for the Blues so far, coming off the bench as a late sub in the EFL Trophy clash at Colchester in November 2019.

That appearance made him Town’s second-youngest debutant ever, behind only Connor Wickham, at just 16 years and 31 days old.