Promising Town youngster Chirewa signs first pro deal
PUBLISHED: 17:37 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 02 November 2020
Young Ipswich Town midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has signed his first professional deal with the club.
The 17-year-old has signed to stay at Portman Road until the summer of 2022, with the club having the option to extend the contract for a further 12 months.
Chirewa has made one senior appearance for the Blues so far, coming off the bench as a late sub in the EFL Trophy clash at Colchester in November 2019.
That appearance made him Town’s second-youngest debutant ever, behind only Connor Wickham, at just 16 years and 31 days old.
