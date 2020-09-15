E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘They’ve got an abundance of top players’ – Taylor on tomorrow’s Carabao Cup test against Fulham

PUBLISHED: 11:56 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 15 September 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Photo: Steve Waller

Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor knows that Fulham have ‘an abundance of top players’, but insists the Blues go into tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup second round tie against the Premier League visitors looking to win.

Town have won just three of their 19 cup games against top-flight opposition since relegation from the Premier League in 2002, the most recent being a memorable League Cup semi-final first leg triumph against Arsenal back at the start of 2011.

Repeating that feat will be a tough ask given Paul Lambert is dealing with a long injury list following a hectic start to this delayed campaign.

Fulham, who won promotion via the Championship play-offs recently, were thrashed 3-0 by Arsenal in their league opener on Saturday. Off the back of that, Scott Parker is set to hand debuts to summer signings Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Ola Aina and Mario Lemina, while talismanic striker Aleksander Mitrovic is another potential starter at Portman Road.

“Their depth of squad is huge,” admitted Taylor. “They might possibly make a few changes from Saturday, but all they are doing is replacing international players with international players. They’ve got an abundance of top players.

“Whatever they do, the team they go with is going to be quality. And that’s great for our lads because it gives them a good test.

MORE: ‘Would you get the best out of him if we said suck it up and play? – Taylor on Downes transfer saga

“We played West Ham and Spurs in pre-season (losing 4-1 and 3-0 respectively), so it’s another great test for the lads to go and face another Premier League side.

“All players want to play against top players to test themselves. It’s a great opportunity for them to go and learn and gain new experiences. I’m sure they’ll get a lot out of the game.”

Taylor continued: “It’s a great exercise for us and hopefully we can do enough to win the game.

“We’ll go into the game confident. We’ve a way we want to go and play. I think for the neutral it will be a good game because both teams will look to get the ball down and play.

“It’s a cup game and a cup game always has a special edge to it. This one will be no different.

“It would have been nice for us to have a crowd in to provide the atmosphere, but that isn’t to be. We have to create our own atmosphere.

“We don’t approach this game any different to any other. It’s another game we want to win.”

Should Town progress they would face the winners of tonight’s tie between Rochdale and Sheffield Wednesday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fractures multiple limbs in crash between motorcycle and car

The crash happened on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the Ipswich commuter who spends 2.5hrs a day litter picking on her way to work

Ruth Longhurst spends her morning commute litter picking in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fuller Flavour: Bishop can be a star this season, but I’ve got plenty of concerns

Teddy Bishop scored and impressed against Wigan Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘They’ve got an abundance of top players’ – Taylor on tomorrow’s Carabao Cup test against Fulham

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Photo: Steve Waller