Taylor delighted to see Huws and Keane score in EFL Trophy win

Will Keane beats Gillingham keeper Joe Walsh for Town's fourth, in the 4-0 EFL Trophy victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor was delighted to see Emyr Huws and Will Keane on the scoresheet in tonight's 4-0 home win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

Emyr Huws on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Emyr Huws on the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues' depth of squad was demonstrated as a strong-looking 'second string' cruised to victory in front of a crowd of 5,271 at Portman Road, the other goals coming from Jordan Roberts and a Mikael Mandron own goal.

"We're really proud of the way the lads went about their performance tonight - they were very professional in what they did from start to finish," said Taylor, Town's place in the knockout stages of the competition secured with a dead rubber group game at Colchester to come.

"We controlled and dominated the game throughout and scored four really good goals.

"It was great for Emyr to get the first one. He's always consistent in hitting the target and he showed tonight if you're hitting the target you always have a chance of scoring goals.

Janoi Donacien wins this aerial battle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Janoi Donacien wins this aerial battle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"Robbo chipped in with the second after scoring (twice) against Spurs (U21s), so it was nice for him to continue that run, while that last goal from Will was great because of everything he's been through with his rehab and different things.

"He's always got quality and we know that whenever he's in front of goal he'll more often than not hit the target and he's going to get goals. We're delighted for him.

"It was also great to see Toto (Nsiala) back playing a first-team game again. He had a tough time in pre-season when he picked up a hamstring injury and, to be fair to him, he's worked very hard in his recovery and has stuck at it. He played well and was solid at the back, winning his headers and controlling the line."

Taylor added: "We got a chance to bring in a couple of young kids again, with Idris (El Mizouni) starting, (Armando) Dobra coming on and young Tommy Hughes making his debut off the bench. That is fantastic for him and for the academy.

"When we came in last year Tommy had a bad leg break. He worked really hard to come back in good condition and has shown a good attitude.

"We'll always reward players for showing a good attitude and working hard. He got that reward by coming up and training with the first-team, like many others have done, he was fortunate tonight to go and get an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands.

"I thought he did very well in the middle of the pitch and it was great to see him in there."