Danny King: Team changes were needed, simple as that! Now we kick on....

Welcome to Ipswich, Niels-Kristian Iversen. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

In his weekly column, Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King looks back at a lively week at Foxhall!

Well, what a week!

Firstly, the Witches saw off a very strange-looking Peterborough side who arrived at Foxhall last Thursday with just Scott Nicholls and Aaron Summers in their original team line-up.

Still, it made little difference to be honest as they started the meeting really well and Ulrich Ostergaard won three of the first five races.

We weren't gating and the Panthers had their tails up.

Considering they were a team of guests practically, it would have been embarrassing for us to lose. So, it was good when we got our act together and started to bang in 5-1s to run out comfortable winners.

It's funny because we have been on Cloud 9 for so long this season and suddenly the Peterborough meeting felt like a pressure clash.

But we had brought it on ourselves with our recent performances.

Niels-Kristian Iversen on the gas. Picture: Ian Burt Niels-Kristian Iversen on the gas. Picture: Ian Burt

If that wasn't bad enough things really did go from bad to worse at Swindon on Monday.

Oh dear! What a nightmare.

From heat one onwards we were up against it and it was a very poor showing from all of us.

My night was a mixture of beating Jason Doyle and coming stone last in the my next race. That sums it up.

There are no excuses.

Swindon is a track that you have to get your set-up perfect however, but I would like to apologise to the Witches fans who spent their hard-earned money coming to watch us on a Bank Holiday.

Hanging on the telephone: Danny King Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Hanging on the telephone: Danny King Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It was a bad day at the office and not acceptable.

On the way home we were all told that Niels-Kristian Iversen and James Sargent were coming into the team to replace Krystian Pieszczek and Edward Kennett.

It was tough on both riders leaving, but I think team changes really were needed.

We haven't been in the best of form since Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen moved out of the reserve positions. Ironically, Krystian's scores seemed better when he was in the team rather than when he went down to reserve.

Edward has been dogged by a few injury niggles since he has been with us, even though he has scored some really decent points.

So, we have NKI with us now as an out-and-out No.1

I must admit things feel a little freshened up and they needed to be, with us having just four meetings left to qualify for the play-offs.

NKI is one of just two Grand Prix riders in the British League and it's a real coup for us to get him.

He's already qualified for next season's GP, by winning the GP Challenge last week, a very tough meeting. But he will still want to do well for us and he has more Grand Prix to ride - four I think - where he will want to finish in the top eight and qualify automatically.

'Sarj' knows Ipswich well enough and his recent move to Edinburgh has seen his scores increase.

He's a nice lad, popular, and I know will give it his all.

I think the changes are good and I hope we can now finish the season in style with three wins and head into the play-offs in confident form.

Press Day seems a long time ago now as Witches head towards the business end of the season, Chris Harris and Danny King Press Day seems a long time ago now as Witches head towards the business end of the season, Chris Harris and Danny King

Poole will be a tough nut to crack tonight.

They have already beaten us in the league once his season and, along with Swindon, are such a strong team.

But with our new-look line-up hopefully Niels can get us off to a good start to the meeting and away we go.

It really is heading towards the business end of the season now. I can't wait.

By the way I've been asked by Ritchie Hawkins to promote his business 'Hawkspeed Haulage', which is a bit of a cheek.

In saying that you can always spot him - well if you can see his van through the smoke fumes coming out of the exhaust.

If you are still unsure whether it's him, he has got HAWKSPEED HAULAGE.....NEW YORK, PARIS, YAXLEY, on the side!

See you all tonight

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON