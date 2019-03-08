Stevenson a big doubt for U’s trip to Bury

Ben Stevenson, who is a doubt for this weekend's trip to Bury due to a tight hamstring. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL 2019 Colchester United Football Club

Play-off hopefuls Colchester United are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Ben Stevenson, ahead of this Saturday’s League Two trip to fourth-placed Bury.

Stevenson has been hampered by a sore hamstring this week, and only resumed training today, although boss John McGreal is hopeful that the 22-year-old will be passed fit to start at Gigg Lane.

The U’s have had big problems in the centre of the park in recent weeks, with Harry Pell, who underwent a recent operation on a damaged hamstring, ruled out for the season, and fellow midfielder Brandon Comley still nursing a knee injury.

“Ben has a tight hamstring, perhaps down to fatigue due to all the games he has been playing,” explained McGreal, following this morning’s training session at Florence Park, Tiptree.

“He has had one or two other niggles as well, in recent weeks, due to the run of games that he has had since he’s been with us.

“Ben missed training on Monday and Tuesday, but was back today, so we will see how he is,” added McGreal.