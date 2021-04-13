News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Are you featured in any of these classic football team line-ups?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:30 AM April 13, 2021   
The Ipswich Coop football team in July 1964. Are you in the picture? Write to Star Letters, 30 Lowe

The Ipswich Co-op football team in July 1964. - Credit: Archant

Our football team line-ups of yesteryear are proving popular.

Rolling back the years to when you enjoyed a game of football with your mates - whether serious or just a kick-a-bout.

So, enjoy taking a look at some more classic football line-ups here as we bring you more teams from years gone by.

And if you would like to see more old teams of yesteryear, then head over to the Green'Un Facebook page and join us.


CODDENHAM, LATE 1940s

LETS TALK MAGAZINE July 2005Picture to go with letter from D Percival of Canada.Coddenham

This photo is of a Coddenham team, taken we think in the late 1940s. - Credit: D Percival


STOWMARKET ATHLETIC 1973
Suffolk Sunday Cup winners

Were you a member of this team who won the Suffolk Sunday Cup final at Hadleigh in April 1973?

Stowmarket Athletic winning the first Suffolk Sunday Cup final, 1973

Now, this photo was placed on the Green'Un Facebook page and it had no caption or which team it was.

But our Green'Un Facebook members soon sorted it out!  It's Stowmarket Athletic winning the first Suffolk Sunday Cup final, 1973 and one Green'Un Facebook member named the squad!

Stowmarket Athletic FC. Back L-R, Walley Hayward, Clive Green, Michael "Buzzer" Rivers, David Kent, Colin Edwards, Gordon Blake, Andy Boreham, Walley Mayhew, Manager Gary Steed. Front L-R, Greg Smith, Keith Martin, Gary "Hector" Nunn, David Rowe, Clive Sparkes & Graham Hawes.


HEATHFIELD FC late 1960s

Heathfield

Heathfield 1960s - Credit: Archant

This photo was posted on our Green'Un Facebook page. It's Heathfield FC and taken at Ransomes & Rapier Sports Ground, in Rushmere Road in the late '60s.


BURY TOWN, 1966

FROM THE ARCHIVES NOSTALGIABury Town Football Team August 1966ARCHANT Neg 1220EADT 6

Bury Town FC, August 1966 - Credit: Archant


WESTERFIELD UNITED 1969
Suffolk Senior Cup final

Suffolk Senior Cup team April 1969westerfield with roger osborne NEG 12945 - 3a

Westerfield United, 1969. Suffolk Senior Cup final. Roger Osborne, who of course scored Town's winning goal in the 1978 FA Cup final, is front row, far right. - Credit: Archant

Isn't this a great pic?

It's Westerfield United, with a certain Mr Roger Osborne, bottom row, right, with ball.

It's the Suffolk Senior Cup final, April 1969 and it is at Portman Road - the Swans were playing Hadleigh United.

I've done a bit of digging and Hadleigh won 3-2.

Again the Green'Un Facebook page members came to the party with the line-up....

Westerfield United team was, P Mayhew in goal, D. Foskett, R. Laughlin, R.Pyett, R. Harrison, R. Welham, K. Rayon, B. Sadler, J. Pipe, A. Farthing, R. Osborne. Sub was Norman Green.


AND FINALLY....

WOODBRIDGE YOUTH CLUB circa 1966

Woodbridge Youth Club

Woodbridge Youth Club circa 1966 - Credit: Contributed

This photograph was posted on Suffolk Sporting Memories (why not join that group - lots of interesting sports old pix on there).

It was posted by David Keeble, who posted this note with it.

'This is Woodbridge Youth Club Football Team from around 1966.

'Taken on the old Woodbridge Town ground at Peterhouse Crescent in Woodbridge. We played in the Sunday Combination league with the likes of a very good Belstead side (The Bunn bothers, Dave Pearsons and Barry Tooke, et al).

'Some very good other sides also.'


We'll be back with some more old teams of yesteryear, not just from football. But if for now you would like to post any, go to either to Suffolk Sporting Memories, or Green'Un Facebook pages and join the community.

Nostalgia
Suffolk

