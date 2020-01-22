Bishop can 'run at people, beat people and make things happen'... so should he start this weekend?

Teddy Bishop will be hoping for a start this weekend. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Midfielder Teddy Bishop is hoping he can make a real impact in the Ipswich Town No.10 position.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy Bishop on the ball after coming on as a substitute against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teddy Bishop on the ball after coming on as a substitute against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The homegrown player missed the first half of the season after suffering a knee injury during the Blues' summer tour of Germany, but returned as a substitute in the New Year's Day draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

His only start of the season so far has come in the EFL Trophy at Exeter where he was Ipswich's top performer, before bringing a new dimension to the Blues at Tranmere as his direct running opened up the game after he came off the bench.

He will be hopeful of a start when Ipswich host Lincoln City this weekend but faces competition from Alan Judge, who has himself been performing well in the role directly behind the Ipswich Town front two.

MORE: Dave Gooderham - Finally, Ipswich are in a nail-biting title race - so let's just try to enjoy it!

Teddy Bishop in action in Town's EFL Trophy defeat against Exeter. Photo: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop in action in Town's EFL Trophy defeat against Exeter. Photo: ROSS HALLS

"I suppose I'm different in the way I try to get the ball and try to beat people so maybe I might play a little further forward now, maybe in the No.10 role," said Bishop, who has played in a more traditional central midfield role for much of his Ipswich career to date.

"I haven't really played that role much (No.10) because last year we played in a three and I wasn't really a No.10, so maybe if I can play that role I can do well.

You may also want to watch:

"I'll try and influence the game wherever I play and hopefully I'll have a big impact in the second half of the season.

"I played there as a kid but when I broke into the first team we played 4-4-2 a lot so I never really had the opportunity to play there, so I'd love to play it. I don't mind where I play, though.

"I say to myself that I just need to go out there and have a real go because I'm coming back from injury and there's no real pressure.

"I want to run at people, beat people and make things happen."

Bishop has had long spells on the sidelines over the last five years but, after a prolonged run of fitness during the second half of last season, he's confident he can enjoy a successful few months as he bids to help the Blues win promotion.

Teddy Bishop pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley Photo: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Spence finds a new club as former Ipswich Town defender heads for Dutch top flight

"I felt like I was nearly back to my best then and was playing well," Bishop said.

"The team was suffering so it was tough for everyone but I did feel I was getting back to my sharpest. I feel sharp now, I've trained consistently for the last four weeks and I'm feeling good.

"I'm 23 years old now so I'm a lot stronger and feel able to cope with the demands of playing week in, week out.

"The aim is still automatic promotion, win the league, that's the aim and we have the squad to do it."