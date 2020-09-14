Town star Bishop named in League One team of the week

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has been named in the League One team of the week.

The young star scored Town’s opener with a fine header as they saw off Wigan Athletic 2-0 at Portman Road on Sunday, and was at the fore throughout the game, which was screened live on Sky Sports.

Bishop was duly picked as Sky’s Man of the Match, and now takes his place in League One’s best XI of the weekend.

After the game, Bishop, 24, said: “I don’t know if I’ve ever scored a header in training, let alone in a game, but as a midfielder you need to add goals to your game. I’ve worked on it a lot and I was pleased to score.

“We’ve worked on arriving in the box and I think I did that well. I didn’t expect the ball to fall to me, but it did and then when it comes to you, you have to take your chance. I’m glad I did but it’s a shame there were no fans in the stadium to celebrate with – we’re missing them and we hope they’re back soon.

“I thought I was going to get a brace, too. I was right behind that shot and the keeper’s got a touch onto the post. It was a great save.”

Bishop and the Blues next play on Wednesday night, when they welcome Premier League Fulham to Portman Road in the second round of the Carabao Cup. That match kicks off at 7pm.