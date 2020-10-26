‘Double figures has to be the aim’ - Bishop’s goal target after a promising start

Teddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up against Rochdale. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teddy Bishop believes he’s capable of hitting double figures from the centre of the Ipswich Town midfield.

Teddy Bishop is fouled at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix Teddy Bishop is fouled at Lincoln City. Picture Pagepix

The 24-year has found the net three times in seven games already this season, scoring against Wigan, Rochdale and Blackpool, having not previously done so since November 2014.

Gwion Edwards leads Town’s scoring charts on five, while Jon Nolan also has three, with Bishop hopeful of significantly adding to his tally.

“I’ve got three goals so far and hopefully I can go on and get a lot more.” Bishop said.

“I always knew I had it in me, it’s just a case of getting forward and taking those chances when they come.

“Double figures has to be the aim. If you had told me I’d have three in seven starts then I’d definitely have said it’s got to be double figures for me this season.

“Playing games has helped, because I’m fitter than I’ve ever been and covering more distance in games than I ever have before, so that helps me get into the right positions up the pitch.”

Bishop and the rest of the Ipswich side have found the going tough over the last two games, with Doncaster and then Lincoln not giving the Blues room to work in as Paul Lambert’s men slipped to two away defeats.

Those are challenges Bishop knows he and his team-mates must overcome, though.

“The staff recognise I’m the most dangerous when I’m playing higher up the pitch.” Running with the ball is a massive part of my game and I’ll be looking to do that a lot more.

“It didn’t feel like it was on for me on Saturday because Lincoln sat deep and there wasn’t the space to get on the ball and run, but as games open up I can really start running through gaps.

“I’m the type of player who’s not fussed where I play but I think I can impact the team from more than one position.

“This role in the middle is perfect for my game, though, because I’ve been a box-to-box player helping out in defence.”