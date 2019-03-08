‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town.

Teddy Bishop has insisted Ipswich Town’s young stars want to stay at Portman Road next season, even if the club are relegated to League One.



Bishop, 22, was one of five academy products in the matchday squad at West Brom on Saturday, with manager Paul Lambert consistently stating the club’s future will be based around the young players who have come through the Blues’ system.

While there will be fears that relegation may mean clubs higher up the football pyramid will come calling for the cream of Ipswich’s crop, Bishop insisted he and his young team-mates are excited for the future under Paul Lambert and will want to stay.

“All the boys want to stay and that’s down to the manager,” he said.

“I think next year we could have a great year, wherever we are, and I don’t think any of us have any plans to go anywhere else.

“I got my chance when I was young and all the boys that have played this year have done really well.

“Flynn’s (Downes) done really well, Jack (Lankester) did well and (Andre) Dozzell has done well when he’s played and it’s exciting.

“I’ve played with them all at times in my career when I was younger so I think we can all link up really well.

“The fans have been fantastic and they like the homegrown players.

“I don’t think there’s a pressure but you do get that extra support from the fans and you feel good about it.

“I think it could (be the start of something exciting) because whatever division we’re in he’s (Lambert) built some foundations for the club next year already.

“The fans love him, all the boys get on great with him so I think it’s an exciting future.”

Bishop is fit again and has made 12 appearances for the Blues this season, while he’s also featured for the club’s table-topping Under 23s at various points during the campaign.

“You look at the Under 23s this year and that’s been mostly built up from Under 18s, who are top of the league and are flying,” he said.

“I’ve played in a few of those games and there are some really good players coming through.

“We’ve always had a good academy here and some really good young players so we need to keep developing those players. Maybe towards the end of the season and next season they can all get a chance.”