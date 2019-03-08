Sunshine and Showers

'We've had this pressure for a long time... we'll just play our own game' - Bishop on prospect of relegation at Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 April 2019

Teddy Bishop loses out to Ezri Konsa at Brentford. Picture Pagepix

Teddy Bishop loses out to Ezri Konsa at Brentford. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Teddy Bishop does not expect the prospect of relegation at Portman Road tomorrow to distract the Ipswich Town players when they walk out to face Birmingham.

Teddy Bishop charges forwards at Brentford Picture PagepixTeddy Bishop charges forwards at Brentford Picture Pagepix

The Blues’ fate will be secured if they do not pick up three points against Garry Monk’s side, while even a victory may not be enough to prolong their stay in the Championship if results go against them elsewhere.

But Bishop doesn’t believe any added pressure will impact his side’s performance.

“We’ve had this pressure for a long time now so we just have to go out there and play our own game,” he said.

“We’re all together still and we all back the manager so we’ll be going out there trying to put in a good performance.

MORE: Ipswich Town will be relegated tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham

“We have got the win last week so have to remember that performance and take that into Saturday, trying to get the three points.”

Bishop hopes the Portman Road crowd will be with the Blues tomorrow, just as they have been all season despite the campaign being a miserable one.

“They are fantastic and I’ve run out of words for them,” Bishop said of the Ipswich fans.

“They’ve filled out the away end at Brentford again and were singing all night, even though we’re bottom of the league. Hats off to them. They’ve been incredible this season.

MORE: ‘You can’t just chuck 10 youngsters on the pitch and expect it to happen’ - Bishop on Skuse’s vital midfield role

“Opposition teams and fans must wonder what’s going on because they have been so good despite our position.

“When you’re bottom of the league you can get booed on and booed off but they’ve been amazing, backing us, and we know they will be doing that again on Saturday.

“We’ll go out there and try to give them a good performance.”

The 22-year-old believes the patience the Ipswich fans have shown is vital, given the fact the club is looking to build its future around its young players.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Elder’s return, a once-heralded trialist and a captain’s display - Town’s U23s win again

“That’s when heads can go, when the fans are getting on you,” he said.

“But our fans have been fantastic all season and help you almost play without fear because you know they aren’t going to turn on you.

“That’s a massive help to all of us and we really appreciate what they have done.

“We can’t say thank you enough.”

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Orwell Bridge? Actually, we call it the All Well Bridge

Susannah Chenevix-Trench

The man who photographed the Beatles and the Royals on why he loves East Anglia

One of Tom's iconic Beatles photos PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Dog attacks spark warning over unruly dogs

Suffolk police has issued the warning after a string of incidents where dogs have bitten pedestrians. Picture: LIBRARY

Eight seats to go uncontested for new West Suffolk Council in 2019 elections

Elections for the new West Suffolk Council will feature eight seats uncontested. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
