‘We’ve had this pressure for a long time... we’ll just play our own game’ - Bishop on prospect of relegation at Portman Road

Teddy Bishop loses out to Ezri Konsa at Brentford. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Teddy Bishop does not expect the prospect of relegation at Portman Road tomorrow to distract the Ipswich Town players when they walk out to face Birmingham.

Teddy Bishop charges forwards at Brentford Picture Pagepix Teddy Bishop charges forwards at Brentford Picture Pagepix

The Blues’ fate will be secured if they do not pick up three points against Garry Monk’s side, while even a victory may not be enough to prolong their stay in the Championship if results go against them elsewhere.

But Bishop doesn’t believe any added pressure will impact his side’s performance.

“We’ve had this pressure for a long time now so we just have to go out there and play our own game,” he said.

“We’re all together still and we all back the manager so we’ll be going out there trying to put in a good performance.

“We have got the win last week so have to remember that performance and take that into Saturday, trying to get the three points.”

Bishop hopes the Portman Road crowd will be with the Blues tomorrow, just as they have been all season despite the campaign being a miserable one.

“They are fantastic and I’ve run out of words for them,” Bishop said of the Ipswich fans.

“They’ve filled out the away end at Brentford again and were singing all night, even though we’re bottom of the league. Hats off to them. They’ve been incredible this season.

“Opposition teams and fans must wonder what’s going on because they have been so good despite our position.

“When you’re bottom of the league you can get booed on and booed off but they’ve been amazing, backing us, and we know they will be doing that again on Saturday.

“We’ll go out there and try to give them a good performance.”

The 22-year-old believes the patience the Ipswich fans have shown is vital, given the fact the club is looking to build its future around its young players.

“That’s when heads can go, when the fans are getting on you,” he said.

“But our fans have been fantastic all season and help you almost play without fear because you know they aren’t going to turn on you.

“That’s a massive help to all of us and we really appreciate what they have done.

“We can’t say thank you enough.”