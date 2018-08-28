‘The style of play is perfect for me... I think I have his trust’ - Bishop enjoying Lambert’s system

Teddy Bishop battles with Barry Bannan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Teddy Bishop believes Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town system is the perfect platform for him to show his true ability.

Teddy Bishop scored an hat-trick as Town U23s put five past Millwall last Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop scored an hat-trick as Town U23s put five past Millwall last Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 22-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries since bursting onto the scene in the 2014/15 season, started as part of a midfield three in Saturday’s defeat by Sheffield Wednesday and showed flashes of what he’s all about.

Bishop wants to pick up possession and drive forward towards the opposition box, with the midfielder believing Lambert’s system allows him to do just that.

“I think we’ve all learnt a lot and learnt how to play in a different way, it’s just time for that to click on a Saturday,” Bishop told the club website.

“I think we’ve had good performances on Saturdays so now it’s time to put it all together.

Teddy Bishop is working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury. Photo: Steve Waller Teddy Bishop is working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury. Photo: Steve Waller

“The style of play is perfect for me because it’s all about getting on the ball, playing from the back and going through the thirds on the pitch.

“It really suits me, we all have a good idea of what we need to do on the pitch and that helps everyone.”

Bishop, who is in the final months of his Ipswich contracts, accepts teams in Ipswich’s position at the bottom of the table may see using players of his ilk as a risk.

But the midfielder believes he has Lambert’s trust.

“I suppose you could see putting me in the team as a bit of a risk because I’m forward thinking and maybe others do the defensive job better than me, but I don’t think the manager will see it as a risk now,” he said.

“I think I have his trust.

“I just want to get into the team, that’s been the target all year.

“Sometimes you go into the team, play a game and then get taken out but to get that match sharpness I need a couple of games back to back and hopefully I can get some goals.”

The academy product has made just 32 league appearances over the last four seasons but now feels in good physical shape.

“I’ve been training for three months now and that’s the most consistently I’ve trained in years, so I feel really good,” he said.

“They have helped me, haven’t pushed me too far and I’m ready to play now.

“I’ve been doing a lot of strength work and still do two or three times a week, which is a big part of keeping fit.”