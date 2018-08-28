Sunny

Ten-man Leiston pay cruel price with late, late winner giving Rushall the points

PUBLISHED: 15:49 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 18 November 2018

Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham, beaten by late Rushall goal. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham, beaten by late Rushall goal. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

Leiston 0 Rushall Olympic 1

Leiston 0 Rushall Olympic 1

Leiston were left absolutely devastated as they went down to a 95th minute goal from Rushall substitute Kieron Berry, writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues had battled well in the second half, having had to play with ten men for 45 minutes.

Stuart Boardley brought back Joe Jefford, Byron Lawrence, Dominic Docherty and Patrick Brothers into the starting XI after Tuesday night’s 6-1 Suffolk Premier Cup win against Haverhill Rovers.

Leiston started the better side and Tom Bullard had a good effort from a corner blocked early on while a few good crosses into the penalty area from Leiston were cleared by the visitors.

Rushall captain Ashley Sammons shot over the bar for with the away sides first shot of the half.

Brothers’ cross was met by Christy Finch, but it was easy for keeper Joseph Slinn. Jefford then flicked the ball on from Lawrence’s corner but the ball went wide of the target.

Brothers ventured after a long pass to him, but he injured himself in doing so and therefore had to be replaced by Robert Eagle.

The match changed in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half. Matt Rutterford, already on a yellow card, was given a second one as he committed what referee Thomas Hancock deemed a second cautionable offence.

The crowd of more than 300 at Victory Road got behind the home side at the start of the second period, as Matt Blake got in behind the Rushall defence but he could only guide his strike wide of Slinn’s left hand post.

The Blues were defending well as Rushall started to have lots of the ball. A good cross from the left hand side saw Benjamin Lund hit the bar from close range, and good link up play shortly later gave Simeon Maye the chance to give Rushall the lead but Garnham made a great reaction save to tip the ball round his left hand post.

Leiston kept up their defensive duties well and survived a couple of goal mouth scrambles, but in the fifth minute of added on time, Kieron Berry netted the winner after Garnham did well to keep out a long range shot.

The Blues hope to get back to winning ways with a trip to Hitchin Town on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile Leiston Reserves produced a disappointing performance to crash out of the Suffolk Senior Cup.

The young Blues took the lead after a Harrison Bacon header was knocked on by Will Davies and Louie Bloom finished well.

But Kirkley got back into it and a looping 40-yard shot went over keeper Harry Lay-Fulcher as the home side equalised. Minutes into the second half Nicky Shopov brought down a home player and Kirkley took the lead from the spot.

Bacon, Davies and Bloom all had half-chances to put the visitors level, but Kirkley deservedly took the 2-1 win.

‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

12:00 Stuart Watson
Danny Rowe is given instructions by Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Stuart Taylor ahead of coming on against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says winger Danny Rowe needs to get fitter if he is to feature more for the first team.

Nostalgia “Stop that at once Ted, you’ll kill him.”... One sports writer’s Ipswich Town memories of Sir Alf Ramsey

09:00
England team manager Alf Ramsey (sitting right) and trainer Harold Sheperdson (standing) watch England's victory over Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final. Photo: PA ARCHIVE

Sir Alf Ramsey was one of Ipswich Town and England’s greatest-ever managers. Some would say he WAS the greatest. Few reporters had the access to Sir Alf as former EADT/Ipswich Star and Green’Un editor TONY GARNETT enjoyed. Here are some of his memories

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

12:00 Ross Halls
Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse agrees that his team mate and good friend Luke Chambers has probably taken on too much responsibility as Ipswich Town captain.

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Fri, 13:10 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Fri, 11:02 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Fri, 06:00 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Thu, 17:25 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

Thu, 12:00 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

Thu, 09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Updated Suffolk bridge reopens after firefighters tackle blaze

The A1117 bridge in Oulton Broad has been shut due to a fire Picture: GOOGLE

Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

