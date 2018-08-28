Ten-man Leiston pay cruel price with late, late winner giving Rushall the points

Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham, beaten by late Rushall goal. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Leiston 0 Rushall Olympic 1

Leiston were left absolutely devastated as they went down to a 95th minute goal from Rushall substitute Kieron Berry, writes Craig Cooper.

The Blues had battled well in the second half, having had to play with ten men for 45 minutes.

Stuart Boardley brought back Joe Jefford, Byron Lawrence, Dominic Docherty and Patrick Brothers into the starting XI after Tuesday night’s 6-1 Suffolk Premier Cup win against Haverhill Rovers.

Leiston started the better side and Tom Bullard had a good effort from a corner blocked early on while a few good crosses into the penalty area from Leiston were cleared by the visitors.

Rushall captain Ashley Sammons shot over the bar for with the away sides first shot of the half.

Brothers’ cross was met by Christy Finch, but it was easy for keeper Joseph Slinn. Jefford then flicked the ball on from Lawrence’s corner but the ball went wide of the target.

Brothers ventured after a long pass to him, but he injured himself in doing so and therefore had to be replaced by Robert Eagle.

The match changed in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half. Matt Rutterford, already on a yellow card, was given a second one as he committed what referee Thomas Hancock deemed a second cautionable offence.

The crowd of more than 300 at Victory Road got behind the home side at the start of the second period, as Matt Blake got in behind the Rushall defence but he could only guide his strike wide of Slinn’s left hand post.

The Blues were defending well as Rushall started to have lots of the ball. A good cross from the left hand side saw Benjamin Lund hit the bar from close range, and good link up play shortly later gave Simeon Maye the chance to give Rushall the lead but Garnham made a great reaction save to tip the ball round his left hand post.

Leiston kept up their defensive duties well and survived a couple of goal mouth scrambles, but in the fifth minute of added on time, Kieron Berry netted the winner after Garnham did well to keep out a long range shot.

The Blues hope to get back to winning ways with a trip to Hitchin Town on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile Leiston Reserves produced a disappointing performance to crash out of the Suffolk Senior Cup.

The young Blues took the lead after a Harrison Bacon header was knocked on by Will Davies and Louie Bloom finished well.

But Kirkley got back into it and a looping 40-yard shot went over keeper Harry Lay-Fulcher as the home side equalised. Minutes into the second half Nicky Shopov brought down a home player and Kirkley took the lead from the spot.

Bacon, Davies and Bloom all had half-chances to put the visitors level, but Kirkley deservedly took the 2-1 win.