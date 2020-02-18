Ten-man Jammers rally from a goal down to win at Bury Town

Bury Town keeper Ben Mayhew and his defence prepare to deal with a Maldon & Tiptree corner. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town 1 Maldon & Tiptree 2

Maldon & Tiptree keeper Ben McNamara crouches downat his near post, directing his defensive wall before Bury Town take an early free-kick. Picture: CARL MARSTON Maldon & Tiptree keeper Ben McNamara crouches downat his near post, directing his defensive wall before Bury Town take an early free-kick. Picture: CARL MARSTON

League leaders Maldon & Tiptree, despite being down to 10 men, over-turned a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at play-off chasing Bury Town tonight.

Bury broke the deadlock in the 70th minute via Cemal Ramadan's clinical penalty, after centre-half Lance Akins had been sent off for hauling down Ollie Hughes when the striker was through on goal.

But Wayne Brown's men were level just five minutes later, when defender Martyn Stokes headed home a corner delivered by Conor Hubble.

And the Essex visitors secured their 19th win, from 21 league starts, on 78 minutes as substitute Jorome Slew ghosted in at the far post to stab home the winner from close in.

The Jammers therefore extended their lead at the top of the table to six points, and still with games in hand over all their nearest rivals.

Bury started brightly and Cemal Ramadan curled a 20-yard free-kick over the defensive wall, only for keeper Ben McNamara to safely catch in front of his near post, on seven minutes.

However, the Jammers gradually began to take control and they went on to create the better of the chances before the break, hitting the woodwork twice and missing several gilt-edged opportunities.

Bury defender Joe White cleared off the goal-line, from Stephane Ngamvoulou's cross-cum-shot, while striker Charlee Hughes should really have found the net from close range in the 14th minute, only for his shot to deflect off the inside of the upright and roll across goal and wide.

Jammers' centre-half Martyn Stokes headed wide from a 19th minute corner, as another chance went begging, while Blues keeper Ben Mayhew did well to get his body behind a swerving shot from Jake Cass, midway through the first half.

Cass nodded Conor Hubble's corner over the bar, just after the half-hour mark, while Cass squandered perhaps the best chance of the half on 38 minutes. Cass got beyond the home defence but, with just keeper Mayhew to beat, he sliced his effor wide of target.

At the other end, the hard-working Cruise Nyadzayo blazed wide of goal following one of Bury's rare attacks.

Bury remained on the back foot in the second half, Tommy Smith doing well to back-track and make a goal-saving challenge to deny Hughes, who was through on goal, while left-back Al-Amin Kazeem volleyed wide from close-in on 55 minutes.

And the Jammers were made to pay for these missed chances when Ramadan slotted home a 70th minute penalty to put the hosts ahead.

However, Maldon equalised just five minutes later, defender Stokes heading home a pinpoint free-kick by Hubble, and substitute Slew completed the comeback by prodding home at the far post for a 78th minute winner.

Squads

BURY TOWN: Mayhew, Edwards, Smith, Hood, White, Gardner, Nyadzayo (sub Carden, 60), Maughn (sub Machaya, 87, sub Foudil, 90+8), Hughes, Ramadan, Crane. Unused subs: Fenn.

MALDON & TIPTREE: McNamara, Awotwi, Kazeem, Dombaxe (sub Cracknell, 79), Akins, Stokes, Collinge (sub Slew, 63), Hubble, Hughes, Cass (sub Kaid, 83), Ngamvoulou. Unused sub: Norey.

Attendance: 369