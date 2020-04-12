E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

North Stander: The day Burley called me after we revealed Wright’s £1m deal

12 April, 2020 - 17:00
George Burley, right, celebrates promotion to the Premier League with Martijn Reuser. Picture: ARCHANT

George Burley, right, celebrates promotion to the Premier League with Martijn Reuser. Picture: ARCHANT

﻿Seven managers occupied the hot seat at Portman Road during my 23 years as editor of either the EADT or Ipswich Star – and I have no problem with naming my favourite. I’ll come to that in a moment, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Richard Wright's bumper new deal saw George Burley call Terry Hunt with concerns Picture: ARCHANTRichard Wright's bumper new deal saw George Burley call Terry Hunt with concerns Picture: ARCHANT

I tried very hard to convince all the bosses of the same thing: The newspaper wants the club to be successful, but has to be critical when necessary, otherwise it will have no credibility.

Mostly they understood and accepted the situation, but on occasions the going got rather rocky. In the early days, managers would call me to voice their displeasure personally. Later, as barriers went up, the message would come via an intermediary. Shame - I always prefer to deal with these things face to face.

MORE: ‘That was a very sad story’ - Finidi George on his time at Town

Oh yes - my favourite? George Burley, without a shadow of doubt. I’m biased, I suppose. Firstly, George had been part of the Robson glory years as a player, so he always had a head start with fans, and the local media.

Secondly, his teams played attractive, attacking football, and improved year on year, culminating in long-awaited promotion to the Premier League. That day at Wembley 20 years ago remains my best as an Ipswich fan.

John Lyall - very much not a fan of writing columsJohn Lyall - very much not a fan of writing colums

Yes, I know we won the FA Cup and a European trophy with Robson, and I was there both times. But back then I was still young, and rather took things for granted.

By the time of George’s team’s Wembley triumph, I’d realised such days were to be enjoyed and appreciated to the full. My wife Jane and I were invited back to the club celebration at the Suffolk Showground - and what a party it was!

Jim Magilton held court as entertainer in chief, “interviewing” each player on stage. I remember quiet youngsters like Richard Wright and James Scowcroft not enjoying the experience very much!

I went back to the office to collect a print-out of the next day’s special celebratory front page - dominated by a photo of George and Martijn Reuser with the play-off trophy. All the players and coaching staff enjoyed their sneak preview.

Under George, the newspaper and club had a very close relationship. I can only recall upsetting him once. It was when we reported on the front page that Richard Wright’s new contract was paying him £20,000 a week, or £1 million a year.

Joe Royle used to speak to the sportdesk every morning. Picture: ARCHANTJoe Royle used to speak to the sportdesk every morning. Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - round four: 20 teasing East Anglian Derby questions

George called me personally, to voice his concerns that he would very soon have a queue of players outside his office demanding the same money! I could see his point, but I did try to explain that a Town player – a local lad at that – earning a million a year was a very strong story. Remember, this is 20 years ago.

There were no hard feelings, we both respected we had our jobs to do, and George remained the open, friendly and accessible person he had always been. I remember being really gutted when he was sacked a couple of years later, when it was becoming painfully obvious that we weren’t going to bounce back to the top division at the first attempt.

After a rich and varied managerial career, George has made his home in Ipswich, and attends home games. He remains passionate about all things Ipswich Town, and would have loved another crack at managing the club. He would certainly have done better than most of Marcus Evans’ appointments, but I’m pretty sure that moment has passed now.

I only met George’s predecessor, the late John Lyall, once. I had just been appointed editor of the Evening Star in 1994, and I met him in the Portman Road boardroom to ask him to write a weekly column.

I pointed out it would be his opportunity to put across the club’s messages, publicise activities, and answer any criticism. My negotiating skills were somewhat lacking. Mr. Lyall made it very clear that he had no intention of writing a column for the local paper. It all ended rather awkwardly, I seem to recall.

Joe Royle was charming in his dealings with our football reporters. Each morning, the sports team on the Evening Star would call him for a chat, and from that conversation would invariably come the story for that day’s back page. Joe also wrote a weekly column. I was glad at least one manager saw the benefit!

MORE: ‘We are making sure they are alright mentally’ – Lambert staying in touch with players via group video calls

By being helpful to us, Joe was always helping himself and the club. He was in charge of the messages. Smart man.

Recent managers have been more distant. The corporate wisdom now says that managers hold media conferences before matches, and immediately after games. That’s pretty much the only access media have. No special treatment – everyone is treated the same. Local football reporters have to work very hard for their exclusives.

I didn’t meet Roy Keane, I met Paul Jewell once, on the day he was appointed. I never met Mick McCarthy. Perhaps I should have made more effort, but I got the feeling that forging a relationship with the local newspaper editor wasn’t exactly high on their list of priorities. Shame - but that’s one of the realities of modern football.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Woman arrested after fatal car crash which killed a man in his 80s

Police closed St John's Road in Clacton-on-Sea for several hours after the fatal collision. Picture: JAMES BASS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Another seven coronavirus-related deaths at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Ipswich Hospital

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

Three car collision on Orwell Bridge partially blocking road

Lane two of the Orwell Bridge has been closed. Picture: MICK WEBB

North Stander: The day Burley called me after we revealed Wright’s £1m deal

George Burley, right, celebrates promotion to the Premier League with Martijn Reuser. Picture: ARCHANT

Easter joy as rare quad lambs are born on small farm owned by A&E nurse

Emma the ewe with her four newborn lambs at Kenton, near Stowmarket Picture: TIM DENTON-CARDEW
Drive 24