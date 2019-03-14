Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Sudbury head to Grays who look to ‘double’ Morsley’s side. The Sudbury boss’ thoughts here

14 March, 2019 - 12:00
Ollie Gravett , centre, off tothe States. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Ollie Gravett , centre, off tothe States. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley has admitted he was delighted with his side’s reaction last weekend as the Yellows travel to Grays this weekend in Bostik North.

Sudbury beat Canvey Island 3-0 last Saturday, after a heavy defeat to Maldon & Tiptree four days earlier.

The King’s Marsh Stadium side sit in sixth place and just one place outside the play-offs, but a full 12 points behind fifth-placed Coggeshall.

“We have had quite a week at Sudbury but I cannot say how pleased I was by the reaction of my team after being well beaten by an excellent Maldon side,” Morsley said.

“We knew that playing Canvey at home would mean that we were faced by a side who could physically boss the game so it was key that we looked to dominate possession and move the ball quickly.

“It was also another chance for the seven Academy Scholars selected to further enhance their first team experience and force themselves into the squad on a permanent basis.

“I cannot remember a time when I have been more satisfied as we won the game comfortably 3-0 playing some excellent stuff.”

Grays sit mid-table and have already taken three points off Sudbury, battling back to win 3-2 earlier in the season in west Suffolk.

Morsley know it will not be an easy game for his side.

“Yes, we have another challenge as face Grays,” he said.

“They have a new manager I know very well as they have appointed the ex-Met Police Manager Jim Cooper who will turn them into a real force I am sure.

“For us we need to continue to develop a marriage between competence in possession and steel without possession.

“This is what we believe in and we continue to install this as the AFC way for not only the 1st team but throughout the club.”

Meanwhile Sudbury scholar and high flying Winger Ollie Gravett has recently signed a commitment to join the ‘Billikens’ Soccer Program of St Louis University.

He will be starting his new career path in August on completion of his two year full-time course at the AFC Sudbury Academy.

The player who at the end of his first year won the U17 Outstanding Achievement Award will be joining the prestigious NCAA Div 1 University to study International Business as a Major.

Academy Director Danny Laws said: “To put this in perspective the team Ollie will be joining had a senior graduate player drafted by MLS giant Portland Timbers in the recent MLS superdraft.

“The university has over 7,000 students and is nationally ranked for its Academics.

“They play in the highly competitive NCAA D1 Atlantic 10 Conference.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

GP surgery taking special measures rating ‘very seriously’

Walton Surgery, in High Street, Felixstowe, has been rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

GP surgery taking special measures rating ‘very seriously’

Walton Surgery, in High Street, Felixstowe, has been rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch Paul Lambert’s pre Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest press conference LIVE at 1pm

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

Community gathers to sing happy birthday in memory of Kamari Russell

Hundreds gathered at Whitton Recreation Ground to show their support for the family of Kia and Kamari Russell Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

High winds blow tree onto car in Ipswich

A tree has fallen ionto a car on the A1214 Valley Road, close to Westerfield Road Picture: WILL JEFFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists