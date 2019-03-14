Sudbury head to Grays who look to ‘double’ Morsley’s side. The Sudbury boss’ thoughts here

Ollie Gravett , centre, off tothe States. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley has admitted he was delighted with his side’s reaction last weekend as the Yellows travel to Grays this weekend in Bostik North.

Sudbury beat Canvey Island 3-0 last Saturday, after a heavy defeat to Maldon & Tiptree four days earlier.

The King’s Marsh Stadium side sit in sixth place and just one place outside the play-offs, but a full 12 points behind fifth-placed Coggeshall.

“We have had quite a week at Sudbury but I cannot say how pleased I was by the reaction of my team after being well beaten by an excellent Maldon side,” Morsley said.

“We knew that playing Canvey at home would mean that we were faced by a side who could physically boss the game so it was key that we looked to dominate possession and move the ball quickly.

“It was also another chance for the seven Academy Scholars selected to further enhance their first team experience and force themselves into the squad on a permanent basis.

“I cannot remember a time when I have been more satisfied as we won the game comfortably 3-0 playing some excellent stuff.”

Grays sit mid-table and have already taken three points off Sudbury, battling back to win 3-2 earlier in the season in west Suffolk.

Morsley know it will not be an easy game for his side.

“Yes, we have another challenge as face Grays,” he said.

“They have a new manager I know very well as they have appointed the ex-Met Police Manager Jim Cooper who will turn them into a real force I am sure.

“For us we need to continue to develop a marriage between competence in possession and steel without possession.

“This is what we believe in and we continue to install this as the AFC way for not only the 1st team but throughout the club.”

Meanwhile Sudbury scholar and high flying Winger Ollie Gravett has recently signed a commitment to join the ‘Billikens’ Soccer Program of St Louis University.

He will be starting his new career path in August on completion of his two year full-time course at the AFC Sudbury Academy.

The player who at the end of his first year won the U17 Outstanding Achievement Award will be joining the prestigious NCAA Div 1 University to study International Business as a Major.

Academy Director Danny Laws said: “To put this in perspective the team Ollie will be joining had a senior graduate player drafted by MLS giant Portland Timbers in the recent MLS superdraft.

“The university has over 7,000 students and is nationally ranked for its Academics.

“They play in the highly competitive NCAA D1 Atlantic 10 Conference.”