Crowd surfing, snooker playing and winning £10 from a TV show - Judge now joins the Ipswich Town celebration hall of fame

After Alan Judge's 'boot toss' celebration against Burton at the weekend, ANDY WARREN looks at some of the more unusual ways Ipswich Town players have marked goals in recent years.

Judge's boot toss

The most recent entry into the Ipswich Town Celebration Hall of Fame saw Irishman Alan Judge hurl his red adidas Copa 20.1 boot towards manager Paul Lambert after he had netted the equaliser for the Blues against Burton at the weekend.

The midfielder was keen to make clear after the game that there was no aggression in his actions, with the celebration an in joke with manager Paul Lambert.

"We're contracted to wear the new boots when they come out so I wore them last week in training," he said.

"The gaffer had a joke with me saying I was never to wear those boots again so I took it off and threw it towards the gaffer as a bit of banter. That kind of thing goes down well because it was just a bit of a laugh. There wasn't any aggression in it.

"He's not getting them off me now. I'll be wearing them until the new colour comes out."

Kuqi's swan dive

In terms of celebrations, is there anything more iconic than Shefki Kuqi's swan dive?

We saw it more than 20 times during his Ipswich career and it certainly never got boring, as the Flying Finn hurled himself into the air before landing on his stomach.

"I first started doing it when I was playing in Finland. It is not dangerous at all so I will carry on doing it," he said.

"I perfected in the swimming pool. People think I'm coming down on my chest but I'm not really, I come down on my hands to soften the impact, if I did come down on my chest it would hurt."

Hreidarsson's mistaken identity

Icelander Hermann Hreidarsson hurling himself into the North Stand in Ipswich's victory over Bradford in 2001 has become one of the most iconic images of the greatest Town season of the 21st century.

The best part? It wasn't even his goal, that honour went to former Town loanee Mark Burchill who got a toe on the ball before it crossed the line.

To add insult to injury, Hreidarsson was fined £1,500 for the incident after being charged with improper conduct.

He never did score at Portman Road.

Celina screamer

"I don't give a s***e about that, by the way. He didn't go on because of that, let me just clear that up."

That's what Mick McCarthy said when he was asked whether Ipswich Town fans calling for Bersant Celina to be introduced was behind his decision to bring the Kosovan winger on late in the game at Burton in October 2017.

But it's lucky he did, as the Manchester City loanee curled in a beautiful free-kick before removing his shirt and screaming his way towards the away fans.

No Bajner, no party

Big striker Balint Bajner never scored a competitive goal for Ipswich and only made one start for the club but that doesn't stop him making the list.

That's because his pre-season goals at Leyton Orient and Southend in the summer of 2014 prompted him to charge towards the away fans and celebrate wildly.

"I enjoyed the goal celebrations because I tried to show the fans thank you for coming away," he said.

"I want to give my best for this club and the fans because they are the most important."

Waghorn the Games Master

Striker Martyn Waghorn was clearly a good influence for Ipswich Town during his one season at Portman Road.

He scored 16 goals for Mick McCarthy side, which ultimately secured him a big money move to Derby County, with many of the celebrations bringing a smile to your face.

They were all based around extra-curricular activities within the squad, with his goal against Sheffield Wednesday seeing him lie on the floor and shoot like a sniper due to the squad's love of Call of Duty, before a goal against Forest saw him re-enact a game of Mario Kart.

Then there was his strike away at Sheffield Wednesday later in the campaign, when his turned to cricket in honour of a recent indoor game the squad had enjoyed during a bout of freezing weather.

Miller's repertoire

Former Town midfielder Tommy Miller always had a new celebrations up his sleeve. He needed plenty of them, too, given he netted 47 times during his two spells with the Blues.

We saw swimming, aeroplanes, tapping imaginary watches and the 'easy, easy, easy' clap above his head as that particular trend caught the imagination for a few months.

But my favourite was the 'snooker cue' celebration with the corner flag during the 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in March 2005, as Miller referenced his regular games with team-mate Shefki Kuqi.

"Shefki and I go to Riley's in Ipswich for a game of snooker and it was for them really," he said.

Kuqi and Miller then celebrated the Finn's goal in the rout by doing press-ups in front of the North Stand, but Miller wouldn't reveal the story behind those.

"As for the press ups, that is something between Shefki and myself," he added.

Cresswell's eye-catcher

Left-back Aaron Cresswell's goal against Yeovil in September 2013 was a rarity, in as much as he put it home with his right foot, but it was his celebration which caught the eye as he charged away with his hand over his eye and an arm in the air.

"It was a little personal joke for one of the boys back home," he said afterwards.

"We went to Las Vegas in the summer and he's got to be one of the worst dancers I've ever seen in my life. Basically, it was a tribute to him for his dancing skills."

Johnson's split personality

Striker David Johnson was a hit at Portman Road with his pace, excellent finishing and endless enthusiasm ensuring he was a vital member of George Burley's side between 1997 and 2001.

He scored 62 goals for Ipswich, with many of his early strikes celebrated with a little jig followed by the splits, showing the full extent of his athletic ability.

Johnson's son Brennan scored a hat-trick at Portman Road (something his dad never managed) for Nottingham Forest's Under 23s last season. Sadly he didn't celebrate in the same way.

Walters' financial gain

When Jon Walters found the net against Derby in November 2008, he earned himself £10.

That's because his goal celebration, which saw him lie on his side and rotate in a circle, had been inspired by that morning's edition of Soccer AM, with any player imitating it being sent a tenner by the Sky TV show.

"It was something from Soccer AM. They said they would pay £10 for anyone that did it so it will probably go into the fine pot," he said.