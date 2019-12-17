E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The big build-up: Manchester United v Colchester United

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 December 2019

Colchester United fans flood onto the pitch after the U's penalty shoot-out win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Colchester United fans flood onto the pitch after the U's penalty shoot-out win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Here is a run-down of the hopes and aspirations of leading lights in the Colchester United camp, plus the views of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, ahead of tonight's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford.

U's boss JOHN MCGREAL: "Man United are the biggest club on the planet - they and Real Madrid - and that's me saying this as a Liverpool fan!

"We've just got to draw strength from what we do ourselves. No one else is going to help us.

"Our supporters have been brilliant, and the Cup success has had a knock-on effect into the league."

U's midfielder HARRY PELL: "This game is a free hit for us, and we will give it our best shot.

"The boys are all looking forward to it, and the fans will enjoy it, no matter what the result. Collectively as a club, we will enjoy the experience.

"The last few weeks have been a bit surreal. Beating these big teams (Crystal Palace and Tottenham) has brought us a lot of media coverage. The staff have tried ever so hard to keep a lid on it.

"But we have all been thinking about it, even with all the league games.

"Everyone wants the chance to play at Old Trafford. Every team member will be able to tell their grandchildren that they played there. Everybody will be chomping at the bit to get on the pitch."

U's skipper LUKE PROSSER: "We've all been fighting for a shirt, in the last few weeks. It's a big occasion for the club, for the players and their families, and for the fans.

"It gives you belief, keeping clean-sheets against the big clubs, and the pressure is not on us, although we want to give a good account of ourselves. They will be wary of our threats - we want to give them a game of football. It'll be a tough ask, but Rochdale took them to penalties and we hope to get a bit of luck on our side."

Manchester United boss OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER: "We've got a squad and we're going to rotate. We're again going to make changes because there are so many games. I hope and I think that the team I am going to put out is going to be a strong enough one to win the game because at home against a League Two side we are big favourites"

