The Boot Room: Looking ahead to Reading, team selections and predictions

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren look ahead to Ipswich Town's visit of Reading Archant

Watch as Stuart Watson and Andy Warren look ahead to this weekend’s big game with Reading at Portman Road.

The Blues are nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table heading into a game against a side who sit just above the drop zone.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert admits today’s game against Reading at Portman Road is one his side ‘have to win’.

A crowd of more than 22,000 is expected at Portman Road for this crunch clash after the club slashed match day prices by more than 50% – adult prices are £12 in all areas – for the fourth time since Lambert’s arrival.

